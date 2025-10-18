Dancing With the Stars Season 34 takes on “Wicked Night” as stars perform to iconic songs from the musical and upcoming film

Dancing With the Stars "Dedication Night" (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will feature a special themed episode titled “Wicked Night,” where contestants perform routines to songs from the musical Wicked and the upcoming film Wicked: For Good.

The episode is scheduled to air Tuesday, October 21, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, simulcast live on ABC and Disney+ and available the following day on Hulu.

Contestants will dance to a medley of songs from both the stage musical and the upcoming film, accompanied by special guest appearances and video messages from the film’s cast. The performances will be evaluated by the regular judging panel along with director Jon M. Chu.

“Wicked Night” brings iconic musical numbers to Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Episode Details and Special Guests

Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu is going to be a part of the judging panel for the episode. Along with the evaluation, Chu will also be giving his reaction and providing commentary while the couples are doing their renditions of the musical and the movie songs.

The episode will be an early look at a scene from Wicked: For Good, which is set to release in the theaters this November.

The video will be the messages from the cast of the film, among them, two-time Academy Award nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Bailey, and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

Contestants, songs, and dance styles

Contestants in Season 34 will showcase various dance styles to music from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and his partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary routine to The Wizard And I by Cynthia Erivo, featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Social media influencer Alix Earle, along with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, will perform a Jazz routine to What Is This Feeling? by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson will present a Jazz performance of the song Dancing Through Life by Jonathan Bailey, featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Cynthia Erivo.

Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas will be performing a Quickstep to the song Popular by Ariana Grande. Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach will dance a Rumba to the song I’m Not That Girl by Cynthia Erivo.

Comedian Andy Richter, along with his partner Emma Slater, will perform a Jazz routine to One Short Day by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, with Michael McCorry Rose.

Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary dance to Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo, featuring Ariana Grande.

Jen Affleck and her partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Foxtrot dance to As Long as You’re Mine by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

Danielle Fishel and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, will perform an Argentine Tango to No Good Deed by Cynthia Erivo. Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Rumba dance to For Good by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Recent DWTS ratings

The show has been holding on to its strong ratings throughout the 34th season, as per ABC press releases. The Dedication Night episode was watched by 5.98 million people of all ages, and it got a 1.26 rating in the 18-49 age group of Adults, which is the fourth consecutive week of growth since the season premiere.

Social engagement was 4 million total interactions. Fan voting also broke a record by going up to 50.15 million votes. The program is still ahead of its local competitors in both total viewers and the Adults 18-49 demographic.

Stay tuned for more updates.