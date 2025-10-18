Beyond the Gates Weekly Update (October 13 to 17, 2025): Failed Murder Plot, Pregnancy Secrets, and Renewed Vows

Haley found Bill kissing Dani (Image via CBS Network)

This past week on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates was filled with emotionally challenging moments. While Hayley’s plan to kill Bill and run away with his insurance money failed, Naomi revealed her pregnancy news to her sister, Chelsea.

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Nicole learned about Ted’s infidelity, which also shocked their daughter, Kat, who is struggling in her relationship with Tomas. Meanwhile, Dani kissed Bill, and she still decided to work on her marriage with Andre. Finally, the happy moment that came through was when Smitty proposed to Martin.

Beyond the Gates weekly recap (from October 13 to 17)

Hayley's plan to kill Bill failed

This past week on Beyond the Gates, Bill Hamilton’s marriage went from unhappy to deadly. After Hayley Lawson Hamilton caught Bill kissing Dani, a furious Hayley met with her cousin and accomplice, Randy Parker, at Joey Armstrong’s shady casino to plan revenge.

The plot quickly escalated from a simple financial scam to murder. Hayley revealed the depth of her deception, confessing to Randy that she had faked her pregnancy, with Randy’s help in doctoring the bloodwork, to make Dani look responsible for the miscarriage.

Anyhow, her ultimate plan became clear: instead of just stealing Bill’s money and diamonds, she insisted they kill him to collect his $10 million life insurance policy. The attempt was swift: at Bill’s birthday celebration.

Hayley presented him with a suspicious cupcake. Bill, however, unwittingly switched the desserts, saving his life when Naomi took a bite instead, instantly spitting it out because it tasted so strange. Though the attempt failed, a determined Hayley vowed she would try again until she succeeded.

Naomi’s dilemma

This week on Beyond the Gates, Bill had a tumultuous week, unaware of the poison cupcake that nearly ended his life. He raised eyebrows when he was caught kissing Dani Dupree in his law office, which fueled Hayley's murderous rage.

By week's end, Bill had a serious, emotional confrontation with his daughter, Naomi, where she aired her resentments about her difficult childhood and his focus on his career. The conversation turned chilling when Bill revealed he had hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on Dani’s new husband, Andre.

Elsewhere, Naomi’s own marriage faced stress over the future. Earlier in the week, she confided in her mother, Dani, about her disagreement with her husband, Jacob, about having children, admitting she was not ready. Later on, Beyond the Gates, she broke the news of her pregnancy to Chelsea, expressing her reluctance to become a mother just yet.

Problem in Paradise

This week on Beyond the Gates, Dani Dupree continued to navigate her new, hasty marriage to Andre Richardson. Despite the complication of kissing Bill, she and Andre agreed they would work on their marriage.

While Dani attempted to settle down, her niece, Kat Richardson, had a more awkward week. She found herself in the middle of her mother and father's drama, confronting Ted for his infidelity.

Later, Kat tried to manufacture a romantic do-over with Tomas, blindfolding him and taking him to a hotel room. Though she tried to turn the situation playful, it ended with a clumsy moment when a room service tray went flying across the room.

What else happened on Beyond the Gates

This week on Beyond the Gates, Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong reconciled after Joey tried to break up with her over her son, Donnell. Vanessa later told Nicole that for their friendship to continue, Nicole had to accept Joey in her life.

Elsewhere, amidst all the chaos, one couple found their happily ever after again. Martin Richardson and Smitty announced to their children, Tyrell and Samantha, that they were reconciling and planned to renew their wedding vows. Smitty made it official by proposing to Martin in front of their family.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

