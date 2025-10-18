Love Is Blind's Kait accuses Nick of love-bombing her and putting on a show to get to the end

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Kait from Love Is Blind finally spoke out about her relationship with Nick in the pods, accusing him of love-bombing and suggesting he was not genuine throughout the experiment.

In an episode of the Love To See It podcast, uploaded on YouTube on October 16, 2025, Kait reflected on her experience with Nick, saying she strongly believed Nick “love-bombed” her because of how quickly he changed his feelings toward her and moved on with Annie.



“Like it’s the guys who’s planning every vacation with you and then the next day he doesn’t text you back, right? That’s kind of what it felt like with Nick,” she said.



Kait added that Nick went from professing his eternal love to her to breaking up with her, saying, “This is over.”

Although the Love Is Blind star admitted that, per the rules of the experiment, Nick was allowed to move on from her and date other women, she firmly believed his behavior was “textbook love-bombing.”

According to Kait, Nick was trying to lock her down as a confirmed option so he could explore the dating pool further.

The twosome dated in the pods for a while, until Nick switched to Annie and proposed to her, leaving Kait heartbroken.

Love Is Blind star Kait says Nick's responses in the pods felt scripted







After insisting that Nick had love-bombed her, Kait revealed that Nick was not seeing Annie the “entire time” they were in the pods.



“He actually requested to see her, maybe, four days before the end,” she added.



Kait pointed out that it was only after she started to pull away from him due to their differences in values that Nick reconnected with Annie after not dating her throughout the majority of the experience.

While reflecting on why her relationship with Nick did not work out, Kait said that they clashed on the subject of religion.

Kait mentioned that although she was not a religious person, she was ready to make “compromises” for Nick so that their relationship could work out.

However, she believed those were “not good enough” for him, which was why it drove them apart and resulted in their breakup.



“I do think it’s important to align on those things, obviously, especially if we’re going to be getting married and raising kids together. So, yeah, that was definitely a tough conversation to watch,” the Love Is Blind star added.



Kait mentioned that since she had been engaged in the past and that relationship had not worked out, she did not want to make the same mistakes again.

Which was why she was “confrontational” in the pods and stood firm on her expectations.

However, she felt Nick was resistant to conflicts and dismissive of her standpoint.

Consequently, Kait realized that her relationship with him did not sit well with her.

Looking back on her breakup conversation, the female cast member opined that some of Nick’s comments sounded like they were “scripted” or taken from ChatGPT.

Although she did not want to question his character, she felt like Nick was part of the series to put on a show “to get to the end.”

Kait then revealed that her male co-stars told her that Nick was “very performative” in the sense that he would start “getting down and doing push-ups” all of a sudden in the men’s lounge.

There were other instances that the men gave Kait, but she did not know if they were true.

It was the reason why Kait told Madison in one of the episodes of Love Is Blind that Nick seemed “calculated.”

Lastly, Kait criticized Nick for only apologizing to her “on camera,” noting that he had other opportunities to take accountability but chose not to.

Stay tuned for more updates.