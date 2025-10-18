How to watch The Astronaut (2025) online? Streaming details explored

The Astronaut © Amazon Prime Video

The Astronaut, an American science fiction horror film, was released on October 17, 2025. Following a NASA astronaut's terrifying return from space, Jess Varley's film is thrilling. With the cast including Kate Mara, Laurence Fishburne, Gabriel Luna, and Ivana Miličević, the film brings its story to life.

NASA astronaut Sam Walker returns from her first space mission to a disturbing reality in the film. She fears aliens after crash-landing on Earth and experiencing strange phenomena. Her government confines her to a remote location for safety, but strange events escalate. As Sam's health declines, she learns a terrifying truth about her mission and the beings who may have followed her from space.

How to watch The Astronaut (2025)? More details about the subscriptions

Several streaming platforms offer The Astronaut (2025). The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video, Plex, and video-on-demand services for rent or purchase. A standalone Prime Video membership or a regular Amazon Prime membership can be used to watch it. Plex lets users watch movies for free with ads or subscribe. MUBI subscribers can also watch the film, giving unique, curated content fans another option.

Amazon Prime Video Subscription Details:

Prime Video membership: $8.99 per month

Amazon Prime membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year

Plex Subscription Details:

Plex Pass (Monthly): $6.99

Plex Pass (Yearly): $69.99

Plex Pass (Lifetime): $249.99

MUBI Subscription Details:

Standard subscription: $14.99 per month

MUBI Go (includes weekly movie tickets in select cities): $19.99 per month

Plot of The Astronaut (2025)

NASA astronaut Sam Walker returns from her first International Space Station mission in The Astronaut (2025). Her mission is ruined when debris hits her shuttle during re-entry. The Coast Guard rescues her after she crashes on Earth. While being taken to the hospital for recovery, hazmat-suited doctors question Sam about the accident, but she has no memory. She's quarantined for decontamination and observation to protect her.

Strange and unsettling events begin as Sam adjusts to her new surroundings. The U.S. government's General William Harris (Laurence Fishburne) guards her in a high-security rural house. Sam's health declines as her husband Mark (Gabriel Luna) and daughter Izzy visit. Sam begins to see shadowy figures and black creatures in the house and woods. She notices unusual bruising on her arm and realizes her re-entry injury is spreading.

Sam develops telekinetic powers, which she cannot explain, worsening her condition. She initially blames her space mission trauma for her hallucinations and strange new abilities. Sam suspects something more sinister as strange events occur. She fears an alien has followed her from space and becomes paranoid.

Sam discovers a terrible secret during medical tests. She discovers that her mission was to send a message into space to contact extraterrestrial life. In quarantine, she begins to believe that the beings they tried to contact have followed her to Earth. These alien entities seem linked to Sam's past in ways she doesn't understand.

Sam's fears are confirmed when black creatures enter the house as strange events escalate. Sam flees to a bunker under the house after the security system detects the breach. She discovers that the creatures in the bunker are her family. They tell her Sam is an alien who was separated from her kind when their ship crashed years ago. She assumed a human identity that the government monitored for years.

In the finale, Sam's human disguise crumbles into her alien form. Sam escapes once she realizes her true nature, thwarting government agents like General Harris. She escapes the government by leaving Earth on a spacecraft with her real family. Mark and Izzy helplessly watch the ship leave Earth during the night.

Cast of The Astronaut (2025)

In The Astronaut (2025), notable actors bring their characters to life with intense performances. Sam Walker, the protagonist astronaut, is played by Kate Mara. General William Harris, played by Laurence Fishburne, is crucial to the investigation. Macy Grey plays Val and Gabriel Luna depicts Sam's husband Mark, who struggles with the truth about his wife. Ivana Miličević's portrayal of Dr. Michelle Aiden brings into the film's medical and psychological aspects.

The Astronaut is available to watch in theatres.