Love Is Blind star Madison Maidenberg opens up about losing her vision and finding unexpected admirers online

Madison Maidenberg from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Instagram/@madisonvm)

Madison Maidenberg, a participant on Season 9 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, shared her experiences with vision loss and the responses she received from social media followers after her televised breakup.

Diagnosed at 21 with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition that gradually diminishes vision, Maidenberg explained the challenges she faces in daily life and during social interactions.

Following the airing of her breakup episode, she reported receiving hundreds of messages from men expressing interest in dating her and from individuals with the same condition, acknowledging her visibility as a public figure.

Speaking to The New York Post, Maidenberg specifically mentioned one message that drew her attention:

“Last night this guy was like, ‘Baby girl, he broke your heart. But I will help you when you’re blind, mi amor.’”

Madison Maidenberg discusses vision loss and social media attention after Love Is Blind

Vision loss and daily life

Maidenberg described how retinitis pigmentosa affects her perception, particularly in low-light environments, explaining that in low-light situations her "peripherals" are very difficult to see, so if she is looking at somebody’s eyes while talking, she is likely not seeing below their nose.

She also noted the effect of constant visual interference, which she described as “TV static,” impacting her depth perception and contributing to frequent tripping and falling.

The reality show’s format allowed participants to connect without initially seeing one another. Maidenberg applied after learning about casting in her hometown of Denver, stating,

“I would love to be able to experience that and kind of get a taste of what my life could be if I lost my vision.”

Her condition remained a central topic during interactions with her then-fiancé, Joe Ferrucci, who was aware of her diagnosis.

Social media reactions

After the episode aired, Maidenberg’s public profile increased significantly. She gained nearly 24,000 Instagram followers and received numerous messages from people with retinitis pigmentosa.

“I had this one guy, it was so sweet. He was at a dark bar. Somebody went to shake his hand, and he obviously didn’t see it because we have a hard time with peripherals,” she recalled.

These interactions included expressions of gratitude from viewers who noted her representation of the condition.

The messages ranged from supportive to romantic, demonstrating a wide range of public responses. Maidenberg emphasized specific instances, such as when one man noticed her struggle with visibility in a social setting and asked if she had what that girl from Love Is Blind has, referencing her appearance on the show.

Relationship and public statements

Maidenberg’s engagement to Ferrucci ended following the show. She discussed the impact of his comments about her appearance, which contributed to struggles with an eating disorder.

“Obviously, like many women, I had my own insecurities about my body. But his comments triggered something in me that really brought that disordered eating forward,” she said.

Post-filming, Maidenberg reported that she and Ferrucci met for dinner and said goodbye, during which they started making out and he began tearing up.

She later texted him asking why he had reacted that way, and he responded that he did not know, describing it as "weird."

Ferrucci later explained in an interview with Us Weekly that while they shared a strong physical connection, the relationship lacked "foundation for a marriage."

He acknowledged his own responsibility in the split and stated that he believes someone else would be a better "match" for her.

