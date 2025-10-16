"DIABOLICAL": Love Is Blind fans react to Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild playing during Joe’s dramatic walkout

Joe from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 released two new episodes on October 15, 2025.

Episodes 10 and 11 documented the cast members meeting each other’s families and attending a dress fitting, as their wedding day neared.

However, the pressure of the big day got to one cast member, who ran for the doors, feeling overwhelmed.

Joe, in episode 10, while trying on tuxedos, began to feel uncomfortable about the whole process and wanted to leave as soon as possible.

As a result, he paced out of the room and sat in his truck, while in the background, Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 hit Manchild was playing.

His male co-stars and friends were shocked to see him walk out of the place, as they wondered what his next step would be.

Joe, worried about the idea of a wedding becoming a reality, ultimately decided to break up with his partner, Madison.

He told her that she was not the one for him and that getting married did not feel “right.”

Madison, who excitedly looked forward to their wedding, was left feeling miserable as she struggled to understand Joe’s sudden change of heart.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on Joe’s walkout and editors’ choice to pair the dramatic scene with Sabrina Carpenter’s song, Manchild.

“The Love is Blind editors using Manchild after Joe's walk out is DIABOLICAL,” a netizen commented.

Love Is Blind fans found the walk-off paired with the song funny, as some believed the editors wanted to deliver a specific message through that.

“OH MY GOD. MANCHILD AT THE END OF THAT EPISODE FOR JOE producers you did ur big one i’ll give you that,” a fan wrote.

“lmao not the editors putting Man Child at the end of the episode after joe’s tantrum,” another one commented.

“When they played man child after joe disappeared Netflix you ate with that,” an X user posted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Whoever the editor is that played manchild after Joe walking out of the suit fitting deserves an Oscar honestly,” a person wrote.

“PLAYING MANCHILD AT THE END OF EP 10 ohhhhhh joe youve had it coming for awhile now!” another netizen commented.

“This Joe guys from season 9 of love is blind is such a f**king man child and the fact they ended episode 9 with man child by Sabrina carpenter was f**king crazy lmao,” a fan reacted.

“I can’t do this”: Love Is Blind star Joe hits his breaking point while trying on tuxedos for his wedding day

In episode 10, titled Runaway Groom, the cast members tried on wedding dresses and suits, but for Joe, it was not a pleasant experience.

He not only struggled to find the right piece but also seemed detached from the process.

He continued rejecting dresses, saying he did not know what he was looking for.

When asked to try on pants to confirm the size, Joe refused, saying, “We’re good.”

While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, the 27-year-old admitted that the whole process was “stressful” and that he felt “a lot of feelings.”

“You’re here to get suited up, you know? And um, everything is put into real life. So, it’s not, yeah, it’s not anything that’s… Yeah, let … yeah. Let’s do this tomorrow. I gotta get the f**k out of here. I can’t do this,” Joe expressed.

That said, he walked out of the place and went and sat in his truck. The scene was accompanied by Manchild playing in the background, following which the credits were shown.

In the following episode, Joe ended things with Madison and admitted that he felt a weight lift off his shoulders.

Stay tuned for more updates.