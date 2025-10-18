General Hospital Weekly Update (October 13 to October 17, 2025): Willow’s Arrest, Drew’s Panic, and Michael’s Secrets

General Hospital © ABC

The week of October 13 to October 17, 2025, General Hospital delivered drama and shocking revelations. Willow's arrest for attempting to murder Drew started the week. While people tried to cover up their crimes, Willow, who had been framed, was in danger.

Michael's involvement in the events became more questionable. Throughout the week, there was confusion, deceit and accusations. Drew’s panic found its path when he learned of Willow’s arrest. Tensions flared between the various characters, including Michael, Sonny, and Carly, who all found themselves in the midst of investigations and accusations. The episode made the audience wonder about the hidden truths that await to surface.

Anna's confrontation with Jack over Faison's legacy and Sidwell's shocking revelation also occurred this week. Carly tried to help Josslyn through a difficult time, while Alexis and Ava faced new challenges.

General Hospital weekly update: A glimpse of what happened from October 13 to October 17, 2025

Willow is arrested for attempted murder

General Hospital viewers witnessed Willow's arrest in the week's most dramatic moment. She firmly denied attempting to murder Drew. Her children witnessed her arrest, causing emotional distress. The investigation revealed that Willow had been framed, setting up a fight to clear her name. Her innocence remained a mystery despite mounting evidence of her involvement.

Drew's panic and the revelation about Sidwell

When Drew found out that Willow had been arrested, his life became more complicated than ever. At first, he was desperate to help her get out of this mess. But things changed when he learned that Sidwell, a character he had trusted, was the one who had planned the murder. Sidwell claimed that he had done things to help himself, and Drew quickly understood the truth. Sidwell's evil plans, which included his role in the judge's death, came to the surface, making things even harder for Drew.

Michael’s role in Willow’s framing

Willow's framing by Michael was another major development this week. Michael knew about the arrest plan but denied wrongdoing when confronted by Sonny and Carly. His actions were suspicious, especially after Edward's missing gun was linked to Willow. The tension between Michael and his family increased as Carly and Sonny tried to understand his actions. Dianne, their lawyer, also noted the inconsistency, raising more questions about Michael's role in the drama.

Carly and Josslyn’s tension and emotional struggles

Carly and Josslyn had a hard time with their own lives. Carly told Josslyn that she was worried about her behavior, and Josslyn then told Carly how sad she was about Dex's death. Carly was worried when she saw that there was a distance between them while she was trying to help. Even though Josslyn said she wasn't, Carly thought her daughter was hiding something.

Ava and Alexis’ alliance amid legal drama

Legal issues engulfed Ava and Alexis. Ava and Alexis got legal help after Nina was arrested, so they could deal with the complicated situation. Ava had her doubts at first, but she couldn't ignore the proof that Nina was involved in the murder attempt. Alexis was still doubtful but promised to help. It was surprising that they worked together during the investigation because both women were trying to protect their loved ones.

Ric’s Shocking dream and his fate

Ric's dream of being tied to a gurney in a basement was eerie. Initially real, it was a symptom of his mental illness. In reality, Kristina, who had been caring for Ric, confronted him about his actions and revealed his past mistakes. Ric's arrogance and manipulation of Molly and Alexis brought him down. He struggled with his past and its consequences, leaving his fate uncertain.

