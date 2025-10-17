What role does Sawandi Wilson play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Sawandi Wilson As Isaiah Gannon (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via ABC Network)

Sawandi Wilson plays the character of Dr. Isaiah Gannon on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Isaiah is a highly skilled transplant surgeon whose arrival in Port Charles was anything but ordinary. The character of Isaiah was introduced in August 2024.

Wilson’s portrayal has successfully captured the essence of a mysterious newcomer whose life extends far beyond the hospital’s sterile walls. Currently, Dr. Gannon is embroiled in a significant paternity storyline with his colleague, Dr. Portia Robinson. Their relationship, which began as a "no-strings" connection following Portia's separation from her husband, Curtis Ashford, has led to a major development: Portia is now pregnant.

Everything to know about Sawandi Wilson’s character on General Hospital

Sawandi Wilson plays the character of Dr. Isaiah Gannon. Dr. Gannon’s debut storyline was tied directly to a fan-favorite legacy character: Lucky Spencer. The initial reveal established that Isaiah was Lucky’s associate. He was held against his will in a dangerous refugee camp on the Somalian side of the border with Ethiopia. This camp was under the control of a known warlord, Jenz Sidwell.

Lucky, who had been undercover, successfully orchestrated Isaiah's escape from the compound. Isaiah was instructed to travel to Port Charles and contact the WSB. However, his journey to Port Charles was dramatically interrupted.

Anyhow, he further made his way into town, and he was accidentally run over on Lookout Point. During his entry, he was confronted by Ava and other members and brutally injured.

While recovering, his past caught up to him. Sidwell's assassin, Tracker Sloane, attempted to kill the comatose doctor in his hospital bed with a syringe-filled concoction, but the hit was thwarted by then-Commissioner Jordan Ashford, who bravely intervened, taking down and arresting the hitman.

Further in General Hospital, as he woke up, he immediately asked about Lucky’s whereabouts, confirming his anxiety for his friend. It was at the hospital that his personal connections to Port Charles began to form.

He was first greeted by Nurse Elizabeth Baldwin, who provided his name and revealed a crucial tie to his rescuer: she was once married to Lucky Spencer and they share a son, Aiden Webber. This conversation subtly wove the new doctor into the existing canvas of family history.

Next, Commissioner Anna Devane visited to glean more details about Sidwell and Lucky. Isaiah was cooperative, providing information about the warlord's refugee camp operation.

Most significantly, a mutual spark ignited during his first interaction with Jordan Ashford. Isaiah was both grateful for her saving his life and instantly attracted to the capable Commissioner.

Their dynamic was characterized by quick-witted banter, though Isaiah remained cagey about his full history, only sharing that he was a transplant surgeon from Chicago. His priority remained finding out what happened to Lucky.

Isaiah's professional transition to Port Charles was seamless. His skills as a transplant surgeon were put to immediate use when he was tasked with operating on the comatose Lulu Spencer for a liver transplant. The success of the procedure led to an offer to join the General Hospital staff as a doctor, which he promptly accepted.

In the current story arc on General Hospital, Dr. Isaiah Gannon is anchored in a high-stakes, classic soap opera dilemma: a paternity mystery. After establishing a romantic connection with fellow Co-Chief of Staff Dr. Portia Robinson, their relationship has led to Portia's pregnancy.

This development has plunged Isaiah into a complex situation, as the baby’s father could be him or Portia’s estranged husband, Curtis Ashford.

This plot point will test Isaiah’s commitment to Portia, his role in the Port Charles community, and potentially even bring his character’s full background, which remains largely a mystery further into the light.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu