Sam shakes things up on Big Brother UK with their unfiltered opinions

Sam from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK returned with a new episode on October 16, 2025, which saw Sam share their unfiltered opinions of the housemates as part of this week’s shopping task.

They not only named the person who was the most “annoying” to live with, but also called out Jenny for putting on a fake personality and being the “most delusional.”

Sam made those comments during the shopping task called BB General Hospital, where they were admitted as a patient with “chronic spineless disorder.”

To treat their condition and grow a healthy backbone, the “doctors” (Marcus, Caroline, and Jenny) asked them a series of “probing questions,” to which they had to respond with “full, frank, and honest answers.”



“If your responses show confidence and conviction, your backbone will begin to grow on the doctor’s monitor,” Big Brother explained.



Since it was a shopping task, the “doctors” urged them to “be honest” without thinking about anyone else’s reactions, which Sam did.

The questions asked Sam to share their thoughts on the house’s best game player, the one who was easily influenced, the housemate whose approval everyone sought, and more.

Although Sam responded frankly, they feared upsetting some of the cast members.

Big Brother UK: Sam calls out Teja for being the most impressionable housemate







The first question, which Marcus asked, was for Sam to name the “best game player” in the house. The Big Brother UK star took Richard’s name, explaining:



“Richard’s gone in and thought of himself, and has come to get the most eyeballs, and has been the most effective, and he’s not been afraid to undercut people or snitch on people to get there.”



Sam added that Richard was in the game “for himself” and “to be selfish.”

Caroline then asked Sam to name the housemate whose approval meant the most to others.

They answered the question with Feyisola’s name because she was good at “taking charge of things” and was “quite headstrong.”

Consequently, people preferred seeking her approval, as she had an overarching presence in the activities of the house.

Marcus then asked Sam to name the cast member who was the “most annoying” to live with, to which they replied:



“I’m gonna go with Caroline. Caroline’s the most annoying to live with because she wakes up in the morning loud and singing and jumping about, and doesn’t care what anyone else feels, if they’re tired, they had a bad sleep or not.”



The Big Brother UK alum added that she was “very selfish” and the only person who had been “the most offensive” to others.

As for the “most easily influenced” housemate, Sam took Teja’s name, explaining that she was the youngest and the most impressionable.

They also mentioned that Teja found comfort in going with the crowd and siding with Feyisola and Zelah in a crisis, rather than making her own points.

Caroline then asked Sam to name the person they thought was the “most delusional” in the house.

Sam went with Jenny, and said:



“I basically was just thinking, like, ‘What’s Jenny short for?’ And it’s not short for genuine, that’s for sure. Jenny’s the most delusional because she thinks she’ll be the most successful out of here because she’s already doing really, really well.”



Sam added that Jenny would use their and Nancy’s codename chat to her advantage to get further in the competition.

With that, Sam’s round came to an end.

Caroline and Jenny then discussed Sam’s responses, saying no one should take offence at the comments since it was part of the game.

However, Teja was slightly put off by the opinions, as she stated that she was “glad” she knew what Sam thought of her.

Stay tuned for more updates.