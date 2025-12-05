Watson season 2 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Morris Chestnut in the titular role on Watson season 2 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © CBS]

After its premiere in October 2025, Watson season 2 returned with a fresh slew of medical drama paired with crime solving. As expected, the central character of John Watson, played by Morris Chestnut, solved each dilemma while navigating personal problems. The season has reached its ninth episode, titled Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah, slated to drop on December 8, 2025.

A look back at recaps shows Watson season 2 premiered with the story of a highly emotional liver donation case, besides Ingrid’s rehiring and Sherlock Holmes’ arrival. Meeting with Holmes revealed to Watson an instance of a potentially disastrous pathogen. However, that turned out to be a deliberate sabotage to bring awareness. The third episode treated the fractured arm and the mental anguish of a patient suffering from an anti-aging disorder.

Episode 4 of Watson season 2 exposed the problems related to severe skin breakouts connected to a tornado. The following episode brought the threat of bankruptcy of pharma companies to light. Meanwhile, a “locked in syndrome” patient helped identify a rogue nurse.

The sixth episode highlighted the problems of cancer connected to the anti-aging industry, while the next episode presented the case of the “moyamoya disease”. Episode 8 brought to the front a bomb-strapped assailant holding people hostage in exchange for treatment of his daughter.

Watson season 2 episode 9: When and where to catch the show

The ninth episode of Watson season 2 is slated to arrive on CBS on Monday, December 8, 2025, as per the slot on its weekly schedule. It will be available for streaming on Paramount+ after its broadcast and also on the following day.

The official time for its airing is 10 pm ET. The timings for some of the other broadcasting zones are mentioned in the table below.

Timings for Watson season 2 episode 9 Time zone Date Time Pacific Time December 8, 2025 10 pm Central Time December 8, 2025 9 pm Eastern Time December 8, 2025 10 pm UK Time December 9, 2025 3 am Singapore Time December 9, 2025 10 am Australian Time December 9, 2025 1 pm

A quick plot recap of Watson season 2 episode 8

Titled Livvy Sees the Doctor, Watson season 2 episode 8 aired on December 1, 2025. The CBS synopsis of the episode read:

“UHOP veers into terror when Watson and the fellows are taken hostage by a man with a bomb strapped to his chest who is desperate to find a cure for his 9-year-old daughter’s illness.”

The plot of the episode explored the desperation of a father as he tries to get his 9-year-old daughter treated. Veteran Army personnel, William Fitzgerald, held the hospital staff hostage, wearing an explosive vest. He also had the rest of the hospital evacuated. He asked that the team look into his daughter’s ailment, suffering from fever, warts and sores.

He claimed that he had been following up with the clinic and was always sidelined due to patient overload. His insistence led Ingrid to check on the child whose spleen burst during the checkup. A surgical team, headed by Mary, took over the treatment while Beck handled vet. Fitz.

While initial treatment temporarily saved Livvy, she was diagnosed with XMEN disease. Fitz donated T cells to look for a cure for his daughter. After being released from the hospital and following a press coverage, Livvy said a tearful farewell to her father as the police took Fitz into custody. The episode ended with Sasha warning Ingrid away from Beck, while the latter revealed compiling information on Sasha.

Watson season 2 episode 9: What is expected in the storyline

The synopsis for the upcoming ninth episode as per Rotten Tomatoes says:

“Watson and the fellows help Laila's son Micah, who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush.”

Titled Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah, the episode is likely to bring Micah’s predicament to the fore. Micah, who is Laila’s son, will get into a car accident while trying to impress his romantic interest. As the victim navigates the aftermath of his situation, Watson and his team will provide physical and mental support.

The additional involvement of Bex and Shannon in the drama will likely bring humor, love, friendship, loyalty and more. The plot may come up with unexpected twists and subplots.

Tune in to Watson season 2 episode 9 to watch Watson’s next challenge at hand that the doctor solves with his signature calm.