The Last Frontier season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Frank in The Last Frontier (Image via Apple TV)

The Last Frontier season 1 is Apple TV's latest crime thriller series set in the quiet, arctic town of Alaska. But the once peaceful territory faces danger and crime after a prison transport plane crashes into the remote Alaskan barrens. With his town overrun by a sudden flood of some of the most dangerous convicts in the world, a US marshal must find a way to protect his town and people as secrets and conspiracies threaten to topple their lives.

Emmy-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Marx composed all the original score used in the first season of The Last Frontier. She shared the complete soundtrack album on October 10 to mark the crime thriller show's premiere on Apple TV+.

All the music Ariel Marx composed for The Last Frontier season 1

There are 21 original songs in the series and Ariel Marx worked with the Inuit throat singing duo PIQSIQ in nearly half of them. She also called the musical duo of sisters Tiffany Ayalik and Inuksik Mackay the "backbone of this score" in her Instagram post.

Classical Glass feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Starts at Dawn feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Ambushed feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Come With Me

Hey, Sid feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Told You So feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ We Got Something

Pipeline Diversion

Cut Him Loose feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Still In Play

Sidney Makes a Bomb

I Hope It's Fatal

Bring Her Home

Dogsled

Get Messy

No Perimeter

Do This Tigther feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Ripple Effect

Believe In Us feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ What You Did feat. PIQSIQ

feat. PIQSIQ Granger feat. PIQSIQ

Ariel Marx also composed scores for TV shows Dying for S*x, Black Mirror, and A Small Light, among others. She received Primetime Emmy nods for all three shows.

Other songs used in The Last Frontier season 1

In addition to Ariel Marx's original composition, the series also features several of needle drop moments set to the tune of some of the most popular songs from Elvis Presley, Leonard Cohen, Scorpions, and more. Here's the list of all the other songs used in every episode of The Last Frontier season 1.

Episode 1

Unchained Melody by Elvis Presley

by Elvis Presley Blue Skies by Willie Nelson and Dyan Cannon

by Willie Nelson and Dyan Cannon I've Got a Thing About You by Tony Joe White

by Tony Joe White I Haven't Got Time to Cry by Irma Thomas

by Irma Thomas Avalanche by Leonard Cohen

Episode 2

Sleeping On the Blacktop by Colter Wall

by Colter Wall Wind of Change by Scorpions

Episode 3

Country As Fuck by Paul Cauthen

by Paul Cauthen Blood On The Saddle by Tex Ritter

Episode 4

American Dream by Hayes Carll

by Hayes Carll It's Too Soon to Know by Savannah Churchill

by Savannah Churchill My Autumn's Done Come by Lee Hazlewood

by Lee Hazlewood Impossible Beauty by Gentiane MG

Episode 5

Arnaapil by Elisapie

by Elisapie Countryman by Flatland Cavalry

by Flatland Cavalry Good Hearted Woman by Waylon Jennings

by Waylon Jennings Forever In Blue Jeans by Neil Diamond

Episode 6

Tonight's The Night by Neil Young

by Neil Young Black Lung by The Dead South

by The Dead South Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress) by The Hollies

by The Hollies The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie by Colter Wall

Episode 7

40 Day Dream by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros

by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros Cormorant Bird by Fionn Regan

by Fionn Regan Dancing In The Moonlight by King Harvest

by King Harvest The Air That I Breath by The Hollies

Episode 8

Before I Sleep by Marisa Hackman

by Marisa Hackman I Haven't Got Time To Cry by Irma Thomas

Episode 9

Converge by PIQSIQ

by PIQSIQ Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

by Lynyrd Skynyrd What The World Needs Now Is Love by Burt Bacharach

by Burt Bacharach In Loving Memory by Gabriels

Episode 10

Into Dust by Mazzy Star

by Mazzy Star Everything Trying by Damien Jurado

by Damien Jurado Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson Can You Get to That by Funkadelic

Watch all nine episodes of The Last Frontier season 1 only on Apple TV+.