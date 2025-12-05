Type keyword(s) to search

The Last Frontier season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

Find out all the songs and music used in the first season of Apple TV’s thriller series, ‘The Last Frontier.’
posted by Kinette Sumadia
Friday 12/5/2025 at 6:04AM EST
  • Frank in The Last Frontier (Image via Apple TV)
    The Last Frontier season 1 is Apple TV's latest crime thriller series set in the quiet, arctic town of Alaska. But the once peaceful territory faces danger and crime after a prison transport plane crashes into the remote Alaskan barrens. With his town overrun by a sudden flood of some of the most dangerous convicts in the world, a US marshal must find a way to protect his town and people as secrets and conspiracies threaten to topple their lives. 

    Emmy-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Marx composed all the original score used in the first season of The Last Frontier. She shared the complete soundtrack album on October 10 to mark the crime thriller show's premiere on Apple TV+. 

    All the music Ariel Marx composed for The Last Frontier season 1

    There are 21 original songs in the series and Ariel Marx worked with the Inuit throat singing duo PIQSIQ in nearly half of them. She also called the musical duo of sisters Tiffany Ayalik and Inuksik Mackay the "backbone of this score" in her Instagram post.  

    • Classical Glass feat. PIQSIQ
    • Starts at Dawn feat. PIQSIQ
    • Ambushed feat. PIQSIQ
    • Come With Me
    • Hey, Sid feat. PIQSIQ
    • Told You So feat. PIQSIQ
    • We Got Something
    • Pipeline Diversion
    • Cut Him Loose feat. PIQSIQ
    • Still In Play
    • Sidney Makes a Bomb
    • I Hope It's Fatal
    • Bring Her Home
    • Dogsled
    • Get Messy
    • No Perimeter
    • Do This Tigther feat. PIQSIQ
    • Ripple Effect
    • Believe In Us feat. PIQSIQ
    • What You Did feat. PIQSIQ
    • Granger feat. PIQSIQ

    Ariel Marx also composed scores for TV shows Dying for S*x, Black Mirror, and A Small Light, among others. She received Primetime Emmy nods for all three shows. 

    Other songs used in The Last Frontier season 1

    In addition to Ariel Marx's original composition, the series also features several of needle drop moments set to the tune of some of the most popular songs from Elvis Presley, Leonard Cohen, Scorpions, and more. Here's the list of all the other songs used in every episode of The Last Frontier season 1. 

    Episode 1

    • Unchained Melody by Elvis Presley
    • Blue Skies by Willie Nelson and Dyan Cannon
    • I've Got a Thing About You by Tony Joe White
    • I Haven't Got Time to Cry by Irma Thomas
    • Avalanche by Leonard Cohen

    Episode 2

    • Sleeping On the Blacktop by Colter Wall
    • Wind of Change by Scorpions

    Episode 3

    • Country As Fuck by Paul Cauthen
    • Blood On The Saddle by Tex Ritter

    Episode 4

    • American Dream by Hayes Carll
    • It's Too Soon to Know by Savannah Churchill
    • My Autumn's Done Come by Lee Hazlewood
    • Impossible Beauty by Gentiane MG

    Episode 5

    • Arnaapil by Elisapie
    • Countryman by Flatland Cavalry
    • Good Hearted Woman by Waylon Jennings
    • Forever In Blue Jeans by Neil Diamond

    Episode 6

    • Tonight's The Night by Neil Young
    • Black Lung by The Dead South
    • Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress) by The Hollies
    • The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie by Colter Wall

    Episode 7

    • 40 Day Dream by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros
    • Cormorant Bird by Fionn Regan
    • Dancing In The Moonlight by King Harvest
    • The Air That I Breath by The Hollies

    Episode 8

    • Before I Sleep by Marisa Hackman
    • I Haven't Got Time To Cry by Irma Thomas

    Episode 9

    • Converge by PIQSIQ
    • Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd
    • What The World Needs Now Is Love by Burt Bacharach
    • In Loving Memory by Gabriels

    Episode 10

    • Into Dust by Mazzy Star
    • Everything Trying by Damien Jurado
    • Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson
    • Can You Get to That by Funkadelic

    Watch all nine episodes of The Last Frontier season 1 only on Apple TV+. 

    TOPICS: The Last Frontier season 1, Apple TV+, The Last Frontier season 1 soundtrack


