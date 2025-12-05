The Last Frontier season 1 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the series

The Last Frontier season 1 is Apple TV's latest crime thriller series set in the quiet, arctic town of Alaska. But the once peaceful territory faces danger and crime after a prison transport plane crashes into the remote Alaskan barrens. With his town overrun by a sudden flood of some of the most dangerous convicts in the world, a US marshal must find a way to protect his town and people as secrets and conspiracies threaten to topple their lives.
Emmy-nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Marx composed all the original score used in the first season of The Last Frontier. She shared the complete soundtrack album on October 10 to mark the crime thriller show's premiere on Apple TV+.
All the music Ariel Marx composed for The Last Frontier season 1
There are 21 original songs in the series and Ariel Marx worked with the Inuit throat singing duo PIQSIQ in nearly half of them. She also called the musical duo of sisters Tiffany Ayalik and Inuksik Mackay the "backbone of this score" in her Instagram post.
Classical Glass feat. PIQSIQ
Starts at Dawn feat. PIQSIQ
Ambushed feat. PIQSIQ
Come With Me
Hey, Sid feat. PIQSIQ
Told You So feat. PIQSIQ
We Got Something
Pipeline Diversion
Cut Him Loose feat. PIQSIQ
Still In Play
Sidney Makes a Bomb
I Hope It's Fatal
Bring Her Home
Dogsled
Get Messy
No Perimeter
Do This Tigther feat. PIQSIQ
Ripple Effect
Believe In Us feat. PIQSIQ
What You Did feat. PIQSIQ
Granger feat. PIQSIQ
Ariel Marx also composed scores for TV shows Dying for S*x, Black Mirror, and A Small Light, among others. She received Primetime Emmy nods for all three shows.
Other songs used in The Last Frontier season 1
In addition to Ariel Marx's original composition, the series also features several of needle drop moments set to the tune of some of the most popular songs from Elvis Presley, Leonard Cohen, Scorpions, and more. Here's the list of all the other songs used in every episode of The Last Frontier season 1.
Episode 1
Unchained Melody by Elvis Presley
Blue Skies by Willie Nelson and Dyan Cannon
I've Got a Thing About You by Tony Joe White
I Haven't Got Time to Cry by Irma Thomas
Avalanche by Leonard Cohen
Episode 2
Sleeping On the Blacktop by Colter Wall
Wind of Change by Scorpions
Episode 3
Country As Fuck by Paul Cauthen
Blood On The Saddle by Tex Ritter
Episode 4
American Dream by Hayes Carll
It's Too Soon to Know by Savannah Churchill
My Autumn's Done Come by Lee Hazlewood
Impossible Beauty by Gentiane MG
Episode 5
Arnaapil by Elisapie
Countryman by Flatland Cavalry
Good Hearted Woman by Waylon Jennings
Forever In Blue Jeans by Neil Diamond
Episode 6
Tonight's The Night by Neil Young
Black Lung by The Dead South
Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress) by The Hollies
The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie by Colter Wall
Episode 7
40 Day Dream by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros
Cormorant Bird by Fionn Regan
Dancing In The Moonlight by King Harvest
The Air That I Breath by The Hollies
Episode 8
Before I Sleep by Marisa Hackman
I Haven't Got Time To Cry by Irma Thomas
Episode 9
Converge by PIQSIQ
Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd
What The World Needs Now Is Love by Burt Bacharach
In Loving Memory by Gabriels
Episode 10
Into Dust by Mazzy Star
Everything Trying by Damien Jurado
Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson
Can You Get to That by Funkadelic
Watch all nine episodes of The Last Frontier season 1 only on Apple TV+.