"It's a no-no": Owning Manhattan's Jess Taylor clashes with Genesis for speaking with her client

Jess Taylor from Owning Manhattan (Image via Instagram/@jessemilytaylor)

Owning Manhattan season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 5, 2025, with eight new episodes, featuring intense competition between real estate agents as each went head-to-head for the top listings in Manhattan.

Despite the competition and the cut-throat market, there were certain codes that every agent had to follow, including not communicating with the clients of other agents in the same company.

It was a code that SERHANT. realtor Jess Taylor accused Genesis Suero of breaking.

In episode 3, titled There’s No Business Like Chlo Business, Jess told the cameras that Genesis had seemingly broken the “number one rule of the real estate community.”



“She got put in touch with our client, and she was emailing with her, and that is a no-no, especially if it’s a SERHANT. listing and you work at SERHANT. It’s bad for business. It’s frankly against the code of ethics,” Jess said.



The conflict was a direct reference to a listing on East 52nd Street, which Jess and Eric, another SERHANT. agent was looking into.

When Jess accused Genesis of speaking to her client, Genesis defended herself by saying she did not know the seller was listed with the company. Moreover, Genesis clarified that the moment she found that out, she stopped communicating with the seller.

However, Jess remained unconvinced, saying she should’ve alerted them beforehand.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 Episode 3: Nile gets into a heated altercation with Jess and Nick over their behavior with Genesis







The episode saw Jess and Eric pull Genesis aside for a private conversation to get to the bottom of the matter.

When confronted, Genesis explained that it was her cameraman who had introduced her to the seller, Zulema, before clarifying that “nothing happened there.”

When Genesis denied speaking about business with Zulema, Jess said she had an email to prove it.

The email proved that Genesis reached out to the client and thanked her cameraman for connecting her with Zulema. However, Genesis argued that she stopped the moment she found out Zulema was already listed with the company.



“Once she started talking about that listing, I never responded. I didn’t even know that she had a listing here at the company until she said,” Genesis explained.



Upon hearing that, Jess wondered why her cameraman connected her with Zulema if it was not for real estate, to which she replied that he saw her “promoting her own listing.”

Genesis then turned the tables and took a jab at Jess and Eric, asking them if they were actually doing their “marketing job” since the seller was promoting her property herself.

Jess remained unconvinced, saying she would have called Genesis immediately if one of her clients reached out to her.



“You called me out from doing a board package to talk about this? When you didn’t even have the whole email thread. Give me a break. I gotta go back to work,” Genesis snapped.



While speaking to the Owning Manhattan cameras, Genesis expressed her frustration, saying Jess’s accusation could ruin her reputation and tarnish her trust with the other agents.

Consequently, she complained to Nile about the situation, hoping he would speak with Jess and Eric.

However, their conversation did not end well. Nile criticized them for the way they approached Genesis, saying it was “unacceptable.”



“You don’t ever come up to a woman in a business scenario, stand above her and say, ‘We need to talk.’ I don’t know who you are,” Nile told Eric.



One thing led to another, and the two were on the verge of throwing fists. Ultimately, Jess and Eric stormed out after Nile called them “junior agents.”

