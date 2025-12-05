"Tonight's your last night on the building": Owning Manhattan's Ryan Serhant drops Jordan Hurt from 96th Street listing due to lack of sales

Jordan Hurt from Owning Manhattan (Image via Instagram/@jordvnhurt)

Owning Manhattan premiered its second season on December 5, 2025, featuring tense office drama and high-end luxurious listings. A new season brought fierce competition among real estate agents, with each trying to prove to Ryan Serhant that they could sell properties.

However, some fell short of their target despite their continued effort. One such agent was Jordan, who struggled to sell his listing at 15 West 96th Street.

Consequently, the developers asked Ryan to either remove him from the project or watch SERHANT. lose the project altogether.

Since it was a matter of the company potentially generating a loss, Ryan decided to take Jordan off the project.

In episode 3 of Owning Manhattan, titled There’s No Business Like Chlo Business, Ryan broke the news to Jordan.



“I’m sorry, but tonight’s your last night on the building,” he told Jordan.



The news left Jordan feeling shattered and demotivated as he wanted to make a move by closing deals on new development listings. However, he struggled to negotiate with the developer to lower the high-priced units, and despite bringing in offers, he failed to finalize any of them.

It reflected poorly on his abilities, which was why the developer asked Ryan to remove him from the project.

Owning Manhattan Season 2 Episode 3: Ryan struggles to let Jordan go from the 15 West 96th Street property







The 15 West 96th Street property was an $80 million sellout and would have been a turning point in Jordan’s career. He was grateful to Ryan for assigning the listing to him, determined to prove to him that he could pull off the sale.

However, things did not go as planned. When Ryan got news about what the developer wanted, he was disappointed at the sudden turn of events.

Having known Jordan for years, Ryan struggled to decide how he wanted to handle the situation. Although he acknowledged that no one worked harder than Jordan, he admitted that 96th Street, the “tippy-tippy top of the Upper West Side,” was a difficult market to crack.

In one segment of the episode, Ryan was shown confiding in his wife, Emilia, that he was stuck in a difficult situation and faced a tough decision.

Ryan expressed that although he gave Jordan the opportunity to venture into the new development market, he felt that he “set him up for failure.”

When he blamed himself for the position Jordan was in, Emilia advised:



“You have to differentiate between being the friend and being the boss. It’s a company.”



While speaking to the Owning Manhattan cameras, Emilia added that Ryan and his agents were “so close” that it was “very difficult” for them to see him as their boss.

Although she appreciated how much Ryan cared for his agents and wanted the best for them, she wanted him to remember that he was also a businessman and their superior.

Consequently, she wanted the Owning Manhattan star to think about the “collective rather than the individual.”

She then advised Ryan to learn to be okay “with being disliked,” and fire Jordan if that was the right thing to do.

With that advice, Ryan later met with Jordan and told him straightaway that the developer was not happy with the offers, which were mostly below their $6.25 million ask price.



“I’ll just cut to the chase. He’s not happy. The building needs to move, and he doesn’t care whether we’re submitting offers or not. He wants signed contracts,” he explained.



Ryan added that he would have to put someone else on the property to at least keep the listing with SERHANT. That said, he requested Jordan not to take the change personally.

However, Jordan was not pleased with how things played out. Regardless, there was nothing that Ryan could do to help the situation.

Stay tuned for more updates.