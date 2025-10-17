What time does Nobody Wants This season 2 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Release date, timing and more

Netflix brings back its biggest romantic dramedy, “Nobody Wants This”, which is all set to release this fall. The highly anticipated second season of the show, which stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 23, 2025.

The narrative of Joanne, an outspoken agnostic podcaster, and Noah, a compassionate rabbi, captured the attention of viewers with its novel perspective on love, faith, and identity in the first season. Because of its unique combination of humor, realism, and emotional depth, their unconventional connection resonated with viewers and defied social standards.

There is a lot of excitement for Season 2 to see where their tale will go. The next season aims to delve deeper into the complexities of relationships and belief systems while maintaining the same charm that made the first season so unforgettable, thanks to new characters, inventive direction, and more heartfelt mayhem.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Release Timing



Netflix will release all of the Nobody Wants This Season 2 episodes on October 23, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). This translates to varying release schedules for fans throughout the world: 9 a.m. CEST in Europe, 12:30 p.m. IST in India, 8:00 a.m. BST in the UK, 3:00 a.m. ET in the U.S., and approximately 6:00 p.m. AEDT in Australia. Because Netflix publishes episodes all over the world at the same time, viewers may tune in according to their local time zones to watch the new season as soon as it premieres.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 - Where to watch and what to expect

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This will be accessible on Netflix. In addition to Leighton Meester and Miles Fowler playing new parts, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as Joanne and Noah. The season, which is helmed by Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, examines what happens when romance and everyday life collide. It is filled with love, laughter, and surprising lessons about faith and family.

Nobody Wants This returns with Season 2 premieres on October 23, 2025, only on Netflix.

Stay tuned!