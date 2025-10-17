Why there will be no new South Park season 27 episode next week? Explained

South Park season 27 will not air a new episode next week because South Park season 27 has ended, and the run has been moved forward as Season 28 on a biweekly cadence. Listings that implied an “S27E6” were updated when Season 28, Episode 1: Twisted Christian premiered this week, and the official plan now spaces fresh installments every other Wednesday through December 10.

That creates a scheduled dark week next week. New episodes resume on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, with streaming the next morning on Paramount+. The change follows a start and stop stretch this fall when Trey Parker and Matt Stone acknowledged a missed production deadline, and the network aligned the release pattern to every other week.

Why is there no South Park Season 27 episode next week?

South Park season 27 quietly concluded after five episodes. What many guides labeled “S27E6” was reclassified as the Season 28 premiere, Twisted Christian, and the series moved to an every-other-week schedule through December 10. That built-in spacing is why there is no new South Park season 27 episode next week. The next installment is slated for Wednesday, October 29, at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. South Park season 27 viewers should therefore look for the show on alternating Wednesdays, not weekly.

What the makers and the network said

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 17, 2025, Trey Parker and Matt Stone stated,

“Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.”

Adding further,

"This one's on us. We didn't get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!"

These on-record statements confirm a production delay rather than any external interference, and they explain why South Park season 27 closed earlier than some listings suggested before the network advanced the story as Season 28.

When it continues and how to watch

The series continues on a biweekly schedule. The next four dates are Wednesday, October 29, Wednesday, November 12, Wednesday, November 26, and Wednesday, December 10, with 10 p.m. ET airings on Comedy Central and next-day streaming on Paramount Plus. For India, that corresponds to Thursday mornings at about 7:30 a.m. IST. South Park season 27 timelines appearing on older grids may list weekly slots, but the updated plan is alternating Wednesdays through the December 10 episode.

To avoid confusion, readers should track Season 28 episode labels going forward. The premiere, Twisted Christian, has already aired under the Season 28 banner, and subsequent listings will follow that numbering, even though many fans had expected an “S27E6.” South Park season 27, as a label, will not return next week because the run has officially rolled into the new season numbering.

Recap of South Park season 27

South Park season 27 ran five chapters that set up the handoff to Season 28. Sermon on the ’Mount opens with the town facing doomsday talk while Jesus returns to deliver a warning as the boys reassess their choices. Got a Nut shifts to the school, and Mr. Mackey’s dismissal as Clyde and Cartman spark a prove me wrong challenge that inflames the halls. Sickofancy pivots to the Marsh home, where Sharon helps Randy off a ketamine binge, and the family exits Tegridy Farms.

In Wok is Dead, Butters learns trade realities when a Labubu doll quest turns into a lesson on tariffs and scarcity. Conflict of Interest closes the run with a prediction market craze, fracturing friendships and pulling the town into arguments about money and politics. Across these episodes South Park season 27 balances topical threads with clean continuity that feeds directly into the opening of Season 28.

