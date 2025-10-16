General Hospital spoilers: Carly digs for answers, Britt requests a favor, and Nathan questions Dante in Port Charles drama

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, October 17, 2025, reveal a day where secrets threaten to unravel across Port Charles. Carly Spencer grows suspicious after learning about Josslyn’s WSB involvement and begins digging for the truth, even if it means confronting her daughter directly.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane turns to Jack Brennan for help in stopping whatever sinister plan Cesar Faison left behind, but their uneasy truce could come at a cost.

Elsewhere, Nathan West continues trying to rebuild his life and career, reconnecting with Dante Falconeri as the two catch up on the years Nathan missed.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine becomes nervous over Chase’s growing suspicions about Michael Corinthos, and Britt Westbourne looks for yet another favor, potentially pulling Jason Morgan back into her orbit.

As motives clash and loyalties blur, tensions in Port Charles reach a boiling point.

Carly confronts Josslyn over her secret involvement

Carly Spencer grows concerned after Jason reveals Josslyn’s ties to the WSB. Determined to get answers, Carly questions her daughter and warns her not to make promises she cannot keep.

Josslyn struggles to explain how she became entangled in the situation, but Carly may soon realize that Jack Brennan and the aftermath of Cyrus Renault’s demise played a role.

As Carly digs deeper, she edges closer to uncovering the full truth about Josslyn’s involvement — and Brennan could soon find himself facing Carly’s anger.

Anna seeks Brennan’s cooperation against Faison’s threat

Anna Devane meets with Jack Brennan to discuss the danger connected to Cesar Faison’s lingering plans. Brennan has been juggling multiple priorities, including monitoring Britt, Nathan, and others, but Anna insists that they must work together to stop what Faison set in motion.

Whether Brennan agrees to cooperate remains uncertain, but his alliance with Anna could determine how much chaos unfolds next.

This tense encounter also puts Brennan at risk of exposure, as Carly’s investigation into Josslyn may soon bring her to his doorstep.

Nathan and Dante reconnect amid rising questions

Nathan West continues trying to rebuild his life and career following his return to Port Charles. While still unsure about his professional future, he meets with his former partner Dante Falconeri for a much-needed catch-up.

Their conversation allows Nathan to ask what he has missed during his absence and gives Dante the chance to question him in return.

They discuss the recent turmoil surrounding Nina’s arrest and the possibility that she might take the blame for Willow.

The meeting marks another step in Nathan’s attempt to reclaim stability while dealing with Port Charles’ ongoing drama.

Nina faces legal trouble as Willow panics

Nina Reeves faces serious legal challenges as Marco Rios works to make her conspiracy to commit murder charge disappear. ADA Justine Turner considers a deal, but it may come at a price.

Meanwhile, Willow Tait grows increasingly anxious, pushing Martin Grey to shift the blame toward the real assailant behind Drew’s attempted murder.

Willow’s suspicion of Michael only complicates matters further, especially as Chase begins to take a closer look at him as a potential suspect.

The tension between the Corinthos family members continues to escalate as the investigation deepens.

Britt seeks help as Brook Lynn grows uneasy

At Bobbie’s, Britt Westbourne reconnects with Jason Morgan and makes another request, one that could pull him deeper into her complicated situation.

Jason may also update Britt about telling Carly the truth regarding Josslyn, a move that risked Brennan’s retaliation.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine grows uneasy as Chase’s suspicions about Michael intensify, leaving her unsure how to handle the fallout.

As these parallel tensions unfold, both women face mounting pressure, Britt from the WSB’s watchful eyes, and Brook Lynn from the growing threat of the Corinthos family’s unraveling secrets.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.