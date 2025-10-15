General Hospital spoilers: Jason exposes Brennan’s lies to Carly, Ric stuns Molly with the truth, and Anna connects shocking dots to Faison’s legacy

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, October 16, 2025, reveal a tense day in Port Charles as shocking truths and emotional reunions unfold. Jason Morgan finally exposes Jack Brennan’s web of lies to Carly Spencer, leaving her reeling from his confession about Josslyn’s WSB involvement.

Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis faces an emotional storm when her father, Ric Lansing, resurfaces with a disturbing story about his captivity and the people who kept it secret. As Molly demands answers, tension rises within the Davis family.

Across town, Anna Devane pieces together startling clues that point back to Cesar Faison’s sinister legacy, sparking fresh fears about the danger surrounding Port Charles.

With Charlotte Cassadine receiving a warning and Felicia Scorpio voicing concerns about James, the day promises major revelations and emotional fallout.

Jason exposes Brennan’s lies to Carly

Jason comes clean to Carly about Jack Brennan’s deception. He reveals the shocking truth that Brennan recruited Josslyn to join the WSB. Carly is left stunned as Jason admits that Brennan has been lying about everything.

His confession raises fears about Josslyn’s safety and the consequences of Brennan’s manipulation.

Jason also warns that Brennan’s influence extends further than they thought. It leaves Carly on edge about what might happen next.

The revelation deepens the tension surrounding Brennan’s agenda as Jason continues to uncover the former WSB director’s secret dealings.

Ric’s return shakes Molly and the Davis family

At home with Alexis, Molly is shocked to see her father, Ric, alive and angry upon his return from being held against his will. She asks questions of Alexis, Ava, and Kristina, who all seem awkward regarding the circumstances.

Ric tells his tale, suggesting blackmail and deceit, with Cody's presence complicating the confusion further.

Cody, who assisted in freeing Ric, also has his own view of what he found in the basement.

As Ric rants and reveals the truth, Molly is beside herself with the secrecy of the family and may soon direct her frustration at those who deceived her.

Felicia confides in Elizabeth about Nathan and James

Felicia opens up to Elizabeth about her growing concerns regarding Nathan’s plans for James. She acknowledges that Nathan intends to take James and asserts that, although he is within his rights, the action jeopardizes the stability of the child.

Felicia finds it difficult to accept James being removed from the surroundings he is familiar with.

Elizabeth is sympathetic as she hears Felicia's concerns regarding the future changes. The response brings to light Felicia's inner turmoil between Nathan's paternal rights and wanting to keep James away from more drama.

Anna connects the dots to Faison’s legacy

Anna begins piecing together the threads linking recent events to Cesar Faison’s dark legacy. She grows suspicious of Nathan’s sudden reappearance following Britt’s return, believing it’s no coincidence.

As she revisits old case files and connections, Anna becomes convinced that all roads lead back to Faison’s unfinished schemes.

Her epiphany could unravel deeper mysteries tied to past WSB operations and their lingering impact on Port Charles.

This realization also raises new questions about who might be pulling strings from the shadows, and what their ultimate goal is.

Valentin, Lulu, and Charlotte face new dangers

At Steinmauer, Valentin negotiates with Brennan to see Charlotte, agreeing only after Brennan meets his demands.

However, Valentin sets another condition, insisting on one last favor before revealing information about Faison’s final project. Meanwhile, on the flight back to Port Charles, Lulu warns

Charlotte knows that seeing her father carries risks and could draw unwanted attention from his enemies. Charlotte’s visit may have reminded others of Valentin’s vulnerabilities, potentially placing her in danger.

Back home, Britt receives a surprise visitor, possibly Rocco, as new dynamics begin to take shape around the Cassadine family.

