General Hospital spoilers: Tracy seeks legal counsel, Cody uncovers a shocking truth, and Molly opens up to Dante amid rising tension

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, October 15, 2025, tease a tense and emotional day in Port Charles as secrets edge closer to the surface. Tracy Quartermaine grows increasingly suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the Quartermaine mansion’s inheritance and seeks legal counsel to challenge Ronnie’s unexpected claim.

Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis seeks the help of Dante Falconeri as her worry about her missing father, Ric Lansing, grows. Elsewhere across town, Cody Bell listens to loyal dog Outback's instincts and makes a shocking find that may alter everything.

Elsewhere, Gio Palmieri continues to forge new connections as he finds an unexpected bond that could influence his future, while Brennan searches for crucial answers amid rising WSB-related tension.

Tracy seeks legal counsel

Tracy Quartermaine decides it is time to take action after learning that Veronica “Ronnie” Bard has inherited the Quartermaine mansion. Outraged by the turn of events, Tracy consults legal counsel to determine if she has any grounds to contest the will.

She is certain something is fishy, particularly after Ronnie got the mansion and she only got a jar of Lila's Pickle Relish.

Tracy's resolve increases as she gets legal counsel that gives her hope, paving the way for what is likely to be a fight to regain what she is certain belongs to her family.

Molly confides in Dante

Molly Lansing-Davis opens up to Dante Falconeri about her growing fears concerning her father, Ric Lansing. She acknowledges that his long absence has made her anxious, particularly because his alleged "digital detox" cover story no longer seems plausible. Molly's instincts are telling her something is amiss, and she wants information.

Dante hears her out and guesses that he might assist her in inquiring about Ric's disappearance. This exchange is the turning point for Molly because her worry turns to resolve to find out the truth regarding where her father is before it is too late.

Cody makes a shocking discovery

Cody Bell’s loyal dog, Outback, continues to bark and scratch at the cellar, prompting Cody to finally investigate. His curiosity leads to a shocking discovery that leaves him stunned. It appears that Cody’s instincts and Outback’s persistence were spot-on.

Wednesday’s episode is expected to reveal that Cody finds Ric Lansing, who has been missing and held captive. Cody immediately jumps into action to help, tying this unexpected rescue to Molly’s ongoing fears.

His actions could play a key role in solving the mystery surrounding Ric’s disappearance in Port Charles.

Gio forms an unexpected bond

Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri’s journey toward finding his place in Port Charles takes another step forward when he forms a surprising new connection.

Ronnie Bard shows a softer side as she talks with Gio, offering him kindness and a sense of belonging.

She assures him that he is always invited to the Quartermaine mansion, even with the tension of her inheritance.

This encounter provides Gio with a moment of relief and a taste of stability as he continues to establish relationships with both his biological family and the people in his life.

Brennan demands answers

Brennan’s search for information intensifies as he pushes for answers related to ongoing investigations involving Drew Cain and Carly Spencer.

He’s determined to stay ahead of whatever is unfolding, but may find himself in hot water soon.

Jason Morgan's disclosure regarding Josslyn Jacks' WSB status is going to make things more complicated for Brennan.

All the while, Britt Westbourne keeps asking questions of her own. Their actions are ratcheting up tension in Port Charles as secrets crash into each other.

