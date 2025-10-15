Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Episode 5 recap: Dedication Night turns emotional with touching tributes

Robert Irwin from Dancing with the Stars (Image Via Getty)

In Season 34 Episode 5 of Dancing with the Stars, which aired on Tuesday, October 14, the competition entered its most personal week: Dedication Night. The episode saw the 10 remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to perform heartfelt routines in honor of influential figures in their lives, including family members, friends and mentors.

To celebrate the first in the history of Dancing with the Stars, there were multiple special tributes with honorees coming out on the dance floor alongside the participants. At the episode’s end, one pair was eliminated based on combined judges’ points and audience votes.

Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night – Emotional tributes and standout performances

Throughout Season 34 Episode 5 of Dancing with the Stars, celebrities gave viewers a glimpse into their personal lives. Each performance was preceded by a video package where the stars described the loved one to whom they dedicated their dance.

Many teared up while expressing their reasons. For instance, Jen Affleck, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, performed a Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle for her mother, Maria.

“This week, I’m dedicating this dance to my mom and my kids. As you can tell, I’ve already started to cry, a ton just because this dance is so special to me,” Affleck said in her pre-performance interview.​

Robert Irwin, dancing with Daniella Karagach, paid tribute to his mother, Terri Irwin. Robert said,

“Mum has always stood beside me through everything. Sharing the stage with her tonight means the world.”

Their routine saw Terri joining her son, underlining the evening’s theme of family and support.​

Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt, who have been in the number one spot all season, dedicated their Foxtrot to the late grandmother of Leavitt. Ballas said,

"This is more than a dance for us—it’s a celebration of a legacy, and Whitney wanted to share that with everyone watching."

The emotional connection that they had with the judges and the other people in the room led to a thunderous ovation.

Trio dances also brought another level of vulnerability. Comic Andy Richter performed a salsa to Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte with his adopted daughter, Cornelia.

As Cornelia joined him mid-routine, the judges responded warmly. Guest judge Johnson remarked, “Cornelia, you were a delight to watch!” Inaba commented, “It was full of love,” with all judges scoring the dance a six, culminating in a total of 24 out of 40.​

Other notable dedications:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy’s contemporary routine to Sparks by Coldplay, honoring a childhood friend.

Elaine Hendrix’s tribute to her Parent Trap co-star Lisa Ann Walter.​

Jordan Chiles dedicated her routine to her late father. She said,

“Dad was always my biggest fan. Tonight’s performance is for him, for everything he taught me about fighting for my dreams.”

Phases of scoring were used not only on technical prowess, but also on the emotional intensity of a performance. This reflected the overall intent of the night, summarized by Derek Hough during the in-show interviews:

“Tonight we are reminded that dance is about expressing our deepest feelings. When you bring love to the floor, it shows in every step.”

As the leaderboard shifted, some contestants improved their standings due to the personal energy invested in their dances.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas maintained their lead, closely followed by Alix Earle and Elaine Hendrix.

The judges acknowledged the risks taken by the pairs, with Tonioli saying,

“When the stakes are this personal, you put your heart on the line.”

Following these inspiring dances, the elimination segment brought a sense of tension. Despite emotional highs, Andy Richter and Emma Slater again found themselves at risk, reflecting the challenging mix of judge scores and audience votes that defines the Dancing with the Stars process.

Stay tuned for more updates!