What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 14, 2025

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, General Hospital was packed with shocking revelations and tense confrontations across Port Charles. Willow’s arrest for Drew’s shooting sent shockwaves through the Quartermaine and Corinthos families, with Diane warning Carly and Michael that they were still in legal jeopardy.

At the PCPD, Nina and Willow both faced intense questioning as Chase tried to support Willow through her emotional turmoil. Meanwhile, Drew discovered Sidwell’s involvement in the judge’s murder, realizing he’d been manipulated into a dangerous scheme.

Over at Alexis’ office, Ava and Kristina made peace, ending their long-running feud as Ric’s captivity neared its conclusion.

At the same time, Cody and Outback’s search brought them to Ric’s hidden location, paving the way for his rescue. In a final twist, Willow began piecing things together and came to believe Michael may have set her up.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 14, 2025

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, General Hospital begins with Liz following Outback to Alexis’ backyard, where she discovers steps leading to the cellar. She goes down and finds Ric tied to a gurney, but it is all just a dream in Ric’s mind.

Kristina wakes Ric and gives him a smoothie for lunch, telling him he has one more day before he is free. Ric taunts her, saying she and her mother are no better than him.

Kristina admits she regrets cutting the brake lines, but reminds him that he tried to blackmail her and Molly’s mother. She gags him before leaving.

At Bobbie’s, Cody runs into Molly. They chat about Outback and her book. She asks him about using a lariat, and he jokes that she is trading the law for the rodeo.

After Molly takes a work call, Cody steps away. Liz later joins Molly and tells her Willow has been arrested and will need Ric. Molly has not heard from her father and begins to worry.

At Drew’s place, Martin informs him that Willow has been arrested for the shooting. Drew panics and orders Martin to get her out. Martin warns that it will be difficult, given their public breakup.

After Martin leaves, Drew calls someone for a meeting. Sidwell arrives, and Drew demands that he alter the evidence to make it look like Michael shot the judge.

Sidwell reveals Drew is now the top suspect because a wire transfer receipt was found in his safe. Drew realizes Sidwell is the real killer.

Sidwell laughs and reminds Drew that he came to him to frame Sonny. When Drew says he never agreed to murder, Sidwell threatens him and leaves.

At the Quartermaine house, Carly and Sonny tell Michael about Nina’s arrest. Michael reveals that Willow was arrested, too. Sonny suspects Michael knew this was coming, but Michael denies it.

Diane arrives and says Edward’s missing gun was used in the shooting and found at Liz’s. S

he warns Carly and Michael that their stories look suspicious. Carly admits she was at Liz’s house but denies planting the gun. Diane says a jury will not believe either of them.

At the station, Chase brings Nina in. She calls Ava, who is with Alexis, and Ava learns Nina has been arrested. Dante brings Willow in, and she breaks down, saying she was arrested in front of her children.

Justine refuses Nina’s request to see Willow. Marco arrives to represent Nina, and Martin arrives soon after to defend Willow. He tells Willow to stay quiet and promises to fight for her.

Alexis and Ava talk about ending their feud once Ric’s ordeal is over. Ava agrees and says she is ready to move on. Later, Kristina visits and says the sedatives are gone.

Ava gives her the storage key for Ric’s car and says the vendetta is finished. They apologize and shake hands.

At Bobbie’s, Molly searches online for digital detox spas, worried Ric may be at one. Cody arrives at Alexis’ house with a lariat and follows Outback to the cellar doors. Down below, Ric wakes up and calls for help.

Back at Drew’s, Sidwell warns him to obey or his life will fall apart. At the station, Chase gives Willow an update on her children. She says she now knows what happened and believes Michael planted the gun to frame her.

