“Just like it was planned!” — General Hospital fans debate the timing of Nina and Willow’s arrest as chaos erupts in Port Charles

Ana and Dante arresting Willow on General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, things have taken a dramatic turn, as Willow Tait just got arrested under suspicion of attempting to murder her boyfriend, Dew Cain. As seen on the recent episode, which aired on October 13, 2025, Willow got the opportunity to meet her kids after a long time, and that was under the supervision of a counsellor.



Anyhow, things took a dramatic turn as the meeting with her kids was interrupted by Det. Dante and Anna are to arrest her. Many fans of General Hospital were left on edge after seeing it, though many fans suggested that it was all a plan by the Corinthos. A fan named Dede Turbin commented on a discussion post, saying



“Just like it was planned! 😂 “

Implying that Michael had orchestrated her arrest at the same time as her meeting with their kids in order to have her declared an unfit parent.

Dede Turbin commented on a post shared by another General Hospital fan named Tracy Blizzard-Pearson. Tracy shared a clip from the October 13, 2025, episode and captioned it with

“ARRESTED!!!!!

NINA REEVES AND WILLOW TAIT FOR THE ATTEMPTED MURDER OF CONGRESSMAN DREW CAIN!!!!”

Many fans of General Hospital quickly started taking an interest in the post. While some fans commented about Michel’s expression, some speculated that he might have already known about what was going to happen. They commented,

On the other hand, some General Hospital fans pointed out that the arrest could have been postponed until after her meeting with her kids had ended, or even until Michael had been taken away. They commented

Why was Willow Tait arrested on General Hospital?

As seen in the recent scenario of the General Hospital, while Willow sat with her kids for a playdate under the supervision of a counsellor, she was taken into arrest for the attempted murder of her boyfriend, Congressman Drew Cain.

Let us start from the beginning. In the previous episodes, Willow, who had parted ways with Drew, reunited with him after he was shot. Seeing Drew in pain rekindled her feelings, leading them to get back together.

However, this had upset Michael, who was at peace, when they got separated. Further, in the recent episode, Michael had brought a proposition for Willow to meet her kids, since the date of their trial had been updated to the next year.

However, Michel remarked that this meeting would take place under the supervision of a councilor, to which Willow was left stunned. Willow expressed her disagreement, saying she genuinely believed something might occur that would leave a bad impression on the counselor, which could ultimately lead to her being declared an unfit parent.

Indeed, that did happen. While she was with her kids having a playdate after a very long time, her interaction with her kids got interrupted as she was taken into arrest by Ana and Dante.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Det. Chase had also taken Willow’s mother, Nina, under arrest for the same reason, while she sat with her brother Nathan, who had just returned from the grave.

