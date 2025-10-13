What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 13, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Monday, October 13, 2025, General Hospital unfolds with emotional confrontations and shocking arrests shaking Port Charles. Nathan returns to the PCPD determined to reclaim his badge, but Anna questions whether he is truly ready or is concealing something about his past.

Willow agrees to move back in with Drew after he promises that Michael’s arrest is imminent, though her intentions remain uncertain. Curtis and Portia debate postponing their divorce amid growing suspicions over Drew’s shooting, while Trina is heartbroken to learn her parents are officially ending their marriage.

Michael insists he has nothing to do with Drew’s shooting as Sonny presses him for the truth. At Bobbie’s, a heated argument between Nina and Carly escalates when the police arrive and Nina is arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

The drama peaks when Anna and Dante arrive to arrest Willow for the attempted murder of Drew.

Today on General Hospital, Port Charles is filled with tension, guilt, and shocking arrests. At the Quartermaine mansion, Chase helps Brook Lynn pack up Lila’s tea set after Tracy explodes over Ronnie using it.

Brook Lynn is glad Chase has a day off, but he knows Anna has sidelined him because he cannot stay objective about Willow.

He worries that telling Willow about Drew and the judge only made her look guiltier. Brook Lynn reminds him that Willow has made one bad decision after another.

Chase admits he feels lucky to have Brook Lynn and guilty about how things have gone wrong for Willow. Their talk is interrupted when Chase gets a call from the station. He says he will pick up the warrant and make the arrest.

At the hospital, Willow tells Drew she has agreed to supervised visits with her kids. Drew urges her to move in with him to show Michael she will not be controlled. Willow hesitates, afraid Michael could retaliate and stop her visits.

Drew promises Michael will soon be arrested for shooting him. He insists she will get her children back. Willow finally agrees to move in with him, and they kiss before she leaves for her session.

At Aurora, Curtis and Portia discuss their divorce. Curtis suggests they delay it so they cannot testify against each other if Drew suspects them.

Portia insists she does not need protection and reminds him she could have hurt Drew in surgery, but did not. Curtis swears he did not shoot Drew.

Portia says the PCPD searched her house but found something at Liz’s, where Willow is staying.

Across town, Kai and Trina sneak into Drew’s home before he returns. They go over everything from the night of the shooting. Scout’s ringtone scared the shooter away and may have saved Drew’s life.

Kai worries about the bat he left behind, but convinces himself it will not matter. They agree never to talk about that night again.

At the PCPD, Anna and Dante enjoy coffee when Nathan arrives. He asks Anna about getting his badge back. Anna tells him it is not that simple, as they need to know where he has been all these years.

Nathan insists he is ready and wants to provide for his son. Anna agrees to look into it. He thanks her, but his expression darkens as they hug.

At Bobbie’s, Nina and Carly argue about Drew, Michael, and the custody case. Their fight ends abruptly when Chase shows up and arrests Nina for conspiracy to commit murder.

Later, Anna and Dante interrupt Willow’s session with the kids and arrest her for the attempted murder of Drew.

