Days of Our Lives spoilers: Gabi loses her edge, Theo stuns Abe, and Belle worries about Marlena

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 14, 2025, Gabi Hernandez will face a shocking betrayal that could ruin her plans at DiMera Enterprises, while Theo Carver surprises his father, Abe, with career news that stirs up old family tensions.

Belle Black grows worried about Marlena’s health, and Xander Kiriakis struggles with guilt as he keeps a dangerous secret from Sarah.

With heartbreak, heated confrontations, and a few hopeful moments, Tuesday’s episode promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 14, 2025

Gabi’s fury over Tony’s betrayal

Gabi Hernandez has been working hard to become a top player at DiMera Enterprises. She believed Tony DiMera was on her side, but in Tuesday’s episode, she gets shocking news that changes everything.

Gabi will be furious to learn that Tony may now support Theo Carver for the CEO position instead of her.

This betrayal puts her career in danger and brings out her aggressive side. She begins planning her next move to take back control and prove she is still a force in the company.

Gabi will likely confront Tony about his sudden change, demanding answers and expressing her anger.

Theo shocks Abe with a bold career decision

Theo Carver shocks everyone by deciding to join DiMera Enterprises, especially his father, Abe. Abe has tried to keep Theo away from the DiMera family’s chaos, so he gets angry seeing his son get involved.

Even though Abe objects, Theo stands firm and shows he wants to make his own choices and follow his goals.

This father-son conflict brings strong emotions to the business drama. Viewers will see heartfelt conversations and a dramatic confrontation that shows how differently Abe and Theo view the future.

Xander’s apology hides a deeper secret

After weeks of tension on Days of Our Lives, Xander Kiriakis apologizes to Sarah Horton to make up for his past mistakes.

Xander may try extra hard to show Sarah he has changed, spending quality time or being extra attentive.

Sarah seems ready to forgive him, but Xander is still hiding the secret that he knows the truth about Philip Kiriakis’s attack. His charm and apology may win him forgiveness for now, but his guilt shows the truth will come out soon.

The episode shows tender moments between Xander and Sarah, but fans know lies often lead to heartbreak, so trouble is coming.

Susan offers EJ guidance but Belle worries for Marlena

In an important but lighter moment, Susan Banks gives EJ DiMera her usual quirky advice. She tells him to be patient and trust that love will come at the right time, hinting that he still has hope for his romantic future.

Belle Black grows more worried as Marlena’s health takes a turn for the worse.

Her family gathers around Marlena, but Belle sees new symptoms that show just how fragile her mother’s recovery is. The episode ends seriously, leaving fans wondering what will happen next.

Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives is full of power struggles, secrets, and emotional drama. Gabi lashes out in anger, Theo makes bold choices, Xander hides lies, and Marlena faces health troubles. The episode keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

