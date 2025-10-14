What is Lending Tree? Doug Lebda net worth explored in wake of ATV accident tragedy

LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda with Samaneh Pourjalali. (Photo: X/@DougLebda)

Lending Tree's CEO and chairman, Doug Lebda, passed away in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Sunday. The company announced his death. They did not mention specifics such as his exact location and shared that the accident took place at a family farm in North Carolina.

Lending Tree is a North Carolina-based online marketplace that lists multiple loan providers. Users can browse through the platform and select their preferred loan from a variety of options.

According to the Charlotte Observer's October 13, 2025, report, various types of loans, including personal loans, business loans, student loans, credit cards, and mortgages, are available.

Lending Tree also provides educational material on medical debt and retirement funds.

As per the financial media company Benziga's report, Doug Lebda's net worth is approximately $305 million. His LinkedIn page shows that in 1996, Lebda founded Lending Tree with the idea of banks competing for customers' business instead of customers doing the work to find the best loans.

Doug Lebda previously worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers as an auditor and consultant. He was also serving as a co-founder at Tykoon, a financial service.

Lebda's wife, Megan, shared a statement to People Magazine on Monday, saying Doug was compassionate and generous.

She said that her husband loved seeing others succeed, lifted them, believed in their potential, and celebrated their wins.

Megan Lebda also thanked their friends and family for supporting her and Doug's children during this time.

"It is impossible to capture the depth of who Doug was and what he meant to all of us... Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world. Doug's legacy will continue in the company he built, the lives he touched, and the example he set for all of us to lead with kindness, courage, and compassion," she stated.

Lending Tree has appointed a new CEO following Doug Lebda's sudden passing

The North Carolina-based company announced that Scott Peyree, its chief operating officer, would replace Doug Lebda and assume the roles of president and chief executive officer.

Peyree called Lebda's passing "devastating" in a statement.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Lending Tree has nearly 1,000 employees and its revenue is expected to reach $1 billion to $1.05 billion by the end of 2025.

The company's earnings report will be released on October 30, 2025.

Lending Tree's board of directors told NBC News that Doug Lebda was a "visionary leader" who guided others with his drive, passion, and innovation. They noted that the former CEO would continue to inspire them.

"Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers... His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together," they stated.

According to Newsweek's report, Lending Tree's shares fell more than 4% after Doug's passing was announced.

Doug Lebda was 55 years old at the time of passing. He is survived by his wife, Megan, and their three daughters. Stay tuned for more updates.