Who was Doug Lebda’s wife? Family and all about LendingTree CEO as he dies in ATV accident

Doug Lebda posing with the Charlotte Hornets players in November 2017 (Image via X/DougLebda)

The founder, CEO, and chairman of LendingTree, Doug Lebda, died on Sunday, October 12, in an ATV accident, the company announced in a press release.

The New York Times cited a company spokeswoman to report that the 55-year-old executive was at his family’s North Carolina farm when the all-terrain vehicle accident happened. LendingTree has named Scott Peyree, the COO and President, as the next CEO. According to The New York Times, Doug is survived by his wife, Megan, and three daughters, Rachel, Abby, and Sophia.

For the unversed, Doug Lebda was married to Megan Greuling, who is also an employee of LendingTree. She has been the Director of PR and Communications at the firm since 2017, while also serving as its Marketing/Communications Manager. Megan Greuling Lebda joined LendingTree in 2010 and held the position of Marketing Coordinator for the first two years.

Before being employed at the Charlotte, NC-based company, Greuling served as a Marketing Associate at Howden Buffalo Inc. for over a year. She is an alumnus of the University of South Carolina, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, majoring in PR, marketing, management and advertising. She was enrolled at USC’s Darla Moore School of Business.

After Doug’s death, Megan issued a statement mourning him and talking about his legacy.

Megan Greuling pays tribute to her late husband and LendingTree CEO, Doug Lebda, in a family statement

RIP @DougLebda 1970-2025



Founder/CEO of LendingTree

BFF and colleague for 20-years

Inspiration for 25-years



Doug meant so much to so many people in so many ways that he is essentially immortal.



I will miss him so much.



More from me about Doug soon. pic.twitter.com/AJtmL3Njec — Sean Fenlon (@seanfenlon) October 14, 2025

After the company announced the death of its chief executive on Monday, his wife also spoke up to mourn and honor her late spouse. According to People, Megan Greuling said in a family statement:

“It is impossible to capture the depth of who Doug was and what he meant to all of us.”

She described Doug as a "big-hearted, amazing man" and added:

“Doug was compassionate, generous, and endlessly curious about the world and the people around him. He made friends everywhere he went. His energy was magnetic, his smile contagious, and his presence was a source of comfort and inspiration.”

Megan added:

“Doug’s greatest joy was seeing others succeed. His generosity knew no limits, and his kindness touched every single person who crossed his path. He lifted people up, believed in their potential, and celebrated their wins as if they were his own.”

She remembered Doug as a caring person who looked after everyone he loved, whether it was his friends, family, coworkers or strangers. Megan Greuling remarked:

“He always made sure everyone knew how deeply he cared.”

Megan also reflected upon Doug Lebda’s legacy and concluded:

“Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world. Doug’s legacy will continue in the company he built, the lives he touched, and the example he set for all of us to lead with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

According to LendingTree’s press release, the company’s board of directors also shared their condolences and hailed Doug Lebda as “a visionary leader.” The statement read:

“[Doug’s] relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers. Since founding LendingTree in 1996, Doug dedicated himself to building a company rooted in consumer empowerment, championing a mission to simplify financial decisions and fostering economic opportunity for all.”

Scott Peyree, who has succeeded Doug as CEO, also expressed his sadness in reaction to the news. He spoke about Lebda’s legacy of establishing strong management at LendingTree. Peyree asserted that he would continue the company’s shared vision with Doug while leading the team.