Alec Baldwin’s Range Rover collides with tree in Hamptons neighborhood, officials confirm no major damage

Alec Baldwin was involved in a traffic incident on Monday, October 13, 2025, when his white Range Rover struck a tree in East Hampton on Long Island. In an Instagram video, Baldwin said a large garbage truck cut him off, so he swerved and hit a big fat tree. As per an ABC News report, authorities said he is okay and the SUV’s front end was dented with no major injuries reported. Baldwin added that his brother, Stephen, was with him, and both walked away. He thanked the East Hampton Police while noting that he had filed a report.

According to NBC New York, both appeared unharmed after the impact. He repeated that he was fine in the video posted on the day. Together, those details frame the Alec Baldwin car crash as a single-vehicle collision with limited damage and no serious injuries reported. Key questions remain about the exact location and any citation, which authorities have not yet addressed publicly.

What happened to Alec Baldwin and when - The official timeline

The Alec Baldwin accident unfolded late morning in East Hampton, when the SUV left its lane and struck a roadside tree. According to ABC News, authorities stated that Baldwin was okay, and the front of the SUV was dented, with no major injuries reported.

The incident came as the Hamptons International Film Festival was winding down nearby. In his own account, the actor said he took evasive action when a garbage truck pulled in front of him. Baldwin said (via ABC News),

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree...I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car -- my wife's car. I crashed my wife's car. I feel bad about that. But it's all fine, and I'm fine and my brother's fine.”

Multiple CBS stations summarised the same sequence, noting the Instagram post and the lack of reported injuries immediately afterwards. No other vehicles were reported damaged. No hospital treatment was reported by local media.

What officials and Baldwin said

Officials kept their statements concise, focusing on the condition and vehicle damage. Alec Baldwin said,

“I was in a car accident this morning. I’m fine.”

He thanked the department, adding that “Officer Gerken” was “coming to my aid,” while saying he filed a report. He also described the SUV as “pretty smashed up,” and said he planned to head to Los Angeles to see family after the Alec Baldwin crash. Stephen Baldwin’s representative said (via Fox News Digital),

“Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

What is still unclear, and what we are watching

Some facts remain pending public release. It is not yet known whether a citation will be issued, the exact location of impact, whether a company statement will follow from the truck operator, or if weather and road conditions will be detailed in a final report. According to News 12, local reporters stated that inquiries to the East Hampton Town Police were awaiting a response.

Stay tuned for more updates.