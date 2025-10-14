General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 15 to 24, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Willow, Anna, Michael and Jason from General Hospital

Confusing conspiracies keep the authorities on toes on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline. Commissioner Anna seems to drift between multiple suspects for Drew’s shootout. With palpable evidence against Willow, the PCPD must take Willow and her accomplice in. However, soon clues may point in Michael’s direction. Meanwhile, Jason Morgan has much dilemma to handle as he tries to save Britt, Carly and Josslyn from each other.

The past couple of weeks on General Hospital followed the Quartermaine chaos after Monica’s will was read and the confusion surrounding Drew’s shootout investigation. While Tracy refused to accept Veronica as the chief beneficiary as per the will’s terms, the rest of the family were more open to welcome Monica’s estranged sister into the fold.

Meanwhile, the PCPD identified Edward’s gun as the weapon used to shoot Drew. While Veronica derailed the search at the Quartermaine house citing a typo error, a following search in Elizabeth’s house brought forth the incriminating evidence. As such, Liz was called to the police station while Willow and Nina were arrested later.

Elsewhere, the long-running ABC soap saw Nathan bond with James and prepare to take care of his son. As such, he approached the PCPD to rejoin his job and support his son financially. However, Anna asked him to wait for clearance.

General Hospital: Anna’s investigation takes unexpected turns

Recently, Anna and her team chalked a list of suspects for Drew’s shootout investigation. While they considered both Michael and Curtis as prime suspects, the ballistic report revealed Edward’s gun as the weapon. Unable to search the Quartermaine premises at their first attempt, the cops failed to locate the gun where it was supposed to be. A search at Elizabeth’s place brought out the evidence. Based on it, Willow was arrested.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that PCPD will investigate Willow as the prime suspect and Nina as an accomplice for lying about her daughter’s whereabouts. While Nina may be in the hot seat for lying, Willow may claim innocence.

During the interrogation, Elizabeth may remember Carly’s surprise visit and unexplained time of stay at her place. Moreover, Michael’s visit to the nurse’s home to offer Willow visitations will also come out.

This may make Willow realize that she is being framed. She may put Michael’s change of heart and the evidence planted on her together and grasp that Michael is setting her up. After giving Michael’s alibi a serious scrutiny, Anna may have a similar realization. Whether she lets Willow go free remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, to save Willow, Drew may lie about remembering Michael at his place. With this evidence, Anna may need to haul up Michael. However, that may bring Sonny into the picture.

General Hospital: Michael-Drew battle may bring on the mobsters’ faceoff

Drew promised Willow to frame Michael for his shootout and get her kids. However, someone, possibly Michael, framed Willow for the same crime. While Willow may work out that she has been set up, Drew will also react to her arrest.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital may find Drew reaching out to Sidwell to ask for help in pinning the crime on Michael. In response, Sidwell may bring out whatever card he has up his sleeve against the Corinthos scion and his father. This may also mean that Sidwell will declare a war against Sonny.

General Hospital: Jason’s predicament about honesty, promise and protection

Recently, Jason saved an alive Britt from Dalmatia and brought her home. At the same time, he discovered Josslyn with Vaughn working as WSB agents. While he saved them as well, Joss made him promise to stay quiet before Carly about her job. While Jason distrusts Brennan and would love to out his lies to Carly, he will not want to break his promise to Josslyn.

His upcoming arc may find Jason torn between wanting to protect Britt from Carly’s wrath but unable to trust her with her secrecies. He will also want to stay honest to Carly and come clean about Brennan recruiting her daughter but lying about it. However, that may jeopardize Josslyn’s position and may also be considered treason against WSB.

As such, Jason may find himself in much dilemma as he is unable to help protect any of the women without hurting the other. The henchman may be unable to strategize his next steps. Whether he reaches out to any ally remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch the drama surrounding Jason’s catch-22 situation between Josslyn, Carly and Britt, while Anna tries to nail the real shooter.