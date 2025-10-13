General Hospital spoilers: Nina faces tough questions, Willow doubts Michael, and Ava & Kristina aim for a fresh start

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, reveal a tense day in Port Charles as several storylines reach critical turning points. Nina Reeves finds herself under intense scrutiny after her shaky alibi for Willow collapses, leaving her to face the legal fallout.

Meanwhile, Willow Tait grows suspicious of Michael Corinthos, accusing him of framing her amid Drew’s ongoing fight for freedom and his call for help from Jens Sidwell.

Elsewhere, Ava Jerome and Kristina Corinthos-Davis attempt to put their turbulent past behind them, striving for civility after months of tension.

At the same time, Ric Lansing clings to hope during his captivity, finding solace in vivid dreams of Elizabeth Baldwin.

