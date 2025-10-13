General Hospital spoilers: Nina faces tough questions, Willow doubts Michael, and Ava & Kristina aim for a fresh start

Nina faces tough questions
Nina Reeves lands in trouble when her alibi for Willow Tait falls apart. After claiming she was walking with Willow at the time of Drew Cain’s shooting, police evidence proves otherwise.
Anna Devane and Dante Falconeri expose the inconsistencies, forcing Nina into the hot seat as ADA Turner reminds her that she is not in control.
Her attempt to protect Willow only worsens her situation, leaving both women facing potential legal fallout.
As Nina demands to see her daughter at the PCPD, she must confront the consequences of her false statement and the lies that may affect her family further.
Willow doubts Michael
At the PCPD, Willow is upset and attacks Michael Corinthos, blaming him for entrapping her.
With evidence at Elizabeth Baldwin's home pointing to her and Michael's sudden change of heart about supervised visitation, she accuses him of being the one responsible for her arrest.
Willow's emotional collapse gives way to strained confrontations with Harrison Chase, who attempts to rationalize her assertions.
The rising tension threatens to disclose more profound rifts between Willow and Michael, as she feels betrayed by the man she once trusted absolutely.
Drew sends an SOS to Sidwell
Drew Cain, still determined to protect Willow, reaches out to crime boss Jens Sidwell for help. With limited options and facing powerful enemies, Drew sees Sidwell as a potential ally capable of turning the situation around.
However, Sidwell uses the moment to flex his influence, questioning what is in it for him and asserting control over the situation. Drew’s desperation becomes evident as he navigates dangerous territory, aware that aligning with Sidwell could come at a steep price.
His actions set up further complications that could affect both Willow’s case and his own future.
Ric’s captivity and dreams of Elizabeth
Ric Lansing remains a hostage, bound and gagged as he endures his tenth day in captivity. To cope, he dreams vividly of Elizabeth Baldwin, imagining her rescuing him and offering comfort.
In reality, he remains unaware that those responsible for his confinement, Ava Jerome, Alexis Davis, and Kristina Corinthos-Davis, still have not decided his fate.
Ric’s dream world offers a temporary escape, but it underscores his desperation and growing fear that no one is coming to save him. His storyline hints that a major discovery may be on the horizon.
Ava and Kristina seek a fresh start
With weeks of tension behind them, Ava Jerome and Kristina Corinthos-Davis try to put their differences aside and move past the long history of hostility.
The two women reach an understanding, deciding to set their dislike aside after the recent commotion.
Although they are never likely to be best friends, both understand that they need peace and stability in their world.
Their decision to start over signals a shift in their dynamic, one that could change future alliances within the Corinthos family circle and beyond.
