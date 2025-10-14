Type keyword(s) to search

What time does Gen V season 2 episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Gen V season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on October 15, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. Know all about its release timings and major events that have happened so far.
posted by Alifiya
Tuesday 10/14/2025 at 12:38AM EDT

  • Gen V season 2 episode 7, Hell Week, is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The previous episode, Cooking Lessons, brought back Stan Edgar and Victoria Neuman’s daughter, Zoe, to save the kids from Vikor.

    After breaking in from Elmira Rehabilitation Center, Marie and her friends took refuge at an abandoned library; however, Cipher learned their whereabouts when Polarity got a call from Emma’s new friend, Harper. She informed him that they needed help, but Cipher, who had controlled Polarity’s mind, spoke to her and sent Vikor to get Marie back.

    When Vikor reached the library, Zoe attacked and killed him within seconds through her tentacles. Vikor is now dead. Marie and her friends, led by Stan Edgar, went to the underground safe space, where he revealed some of the darkest secrets of Godolkin University and Project Odessa.

    On the other hand, Annabeth, who was also held captive by Cipher at Elmira, turned out to be a supe, just like Marie. She has Compound V in her system, which gives her the power to sense what is about to come; she receives visions and predicts the future to some extent.

    Edgar tells Marie about Godolkin’s wish to create the ‘’god-tier’’ superheroes through Project Odessa, and in this experiment, there were just two survivors. One was Marie, and the other was Homelander in the 1980s.

    Further, he also says that during the fire-brokeout in the lab, Thomas’s body was never recovered, which hints that the man lying in the hyperbaric chamber at Cipher’s place is Thomas Godolkin himself.

    Stan Edgar is back in Gen V to retrieve his CEO position at Vought, and he wants Marie to work for him in return for the protection from Cipher and his powers. When Edgar learned that Thomas may be alive, he now wants to reach him to learn ‘’how to control supes.’’

    Release date of Gen V season 2 episode 7

    Gen V season 2 episode 7, titled, ‘’Hell Week,’’ is set to be released on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The monthly plan for Prime Video starts at $8.99/month. One can also opt for an Amazon Prime Membership, which costs $14.99 per month, while the yearly plan costs $139.

    Release timings of the seventh episode across various regions are listed in the table below:

    Region Release Date Release Time
    Pacific Time (PT) October 15, 2025 12:00 am
    Eastern Time (ET) October 15, 2025 3:00 am
    UK (BST) October 15, 2025 8:00 am
    Central Europe October 15, 2025 9:00 am
    Philippines (PHT) October 15, 2025 3:00 pm
    Japan (JST) October 15, 2025 4:00 pm
    Australia (AEST) October 15, 2025 5:00 pm
    New Zealand (NZST) October 15, 2025 7:00 pm

    How many episodes are there in Gen V season 2?

    The second season of Gen V consists of 8 episodes. The remaining six episodes and the first season of Gen V are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. 

    Here’s a complete episode guide of Gen V season 2

    Episode number Episode name Release date
    Episode 1 New Year, New You September 17
    Episode 2 Justice Never Forgets September 17
    Episode 3 H is for Human September 17
    Episode 4 Bags September 24
    Episode 5 The Kids Are Not All Right October 1
    Episode 6 Cooking Lessons October 8
    Episode 7 Hell Week October 15
    Episode 8 Trojan October 22

    What is Gen V season 2 all about?

    The synopsis of the show reads:

    ‘’In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

