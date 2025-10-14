What time does Gen V season 2 episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Gen V season 2 episode 7, Hell Week, is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The previous episode, Cooking Lessons, brought back Stan Edgar and Victoria Neuman’s daughter, Zoe, to save the kids from Vikor.

After breaking in from Elmira Rehabilitation Center, Marie and her friends took refuge at an abandoned library; however, Cipher learned their whereabouts when Polarity got a call from Emma’s new friend, Harper. She informed him that they needed help, but Cipher, who had controlled Polarity’s mind, spoke to her and sent Vikor to get Marie back.

When Vikor reached the library, Zoe attacked and killed him within seconds through her tentacles. Vikor is now dead. Marie and her friends, led by Stan Edgar, went to the underground safe space, where he revealed some of the darkest secrets of Godolkin University and Project Odessa.

On the other hand, Annabeth, who was also held captive by Cipher at Elmira, turned out to be a supe, just like Marie. She has Compound V in her system, which gives her the power to sense what is about to come; she receives visions and predicts the future to some extent.

Edgar tells Marie about Godolkin’s wish to create the ‘’god-tier’’ superheroes through Project Odessa, and in this experiment, there were just two survivors. One was Marie, and the other was Homelander in the 1980s.

Further, he also says that during the fire-brokeout in the lab, Thomas’s body was never recovered, which hints that the man lying in the hyperbaric chamber at Cipher’s place is Thomas Godolkin himself.

Stan Edgar is back in Gen V to retrieve his CEO position at Vought, and he wants Marie to work for him in return for the protection from Cipher and his powers. When Edgar learned that Thomas may be alive, he now wants to reach him to learn ‘’how to control supes.’’

Release date of Gen V season 2 episode 7

Gen V season 2 episode 7, titled, ‘’Hell Week,’’ is set to be released on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The monthly plan for Prime Video starts at $8.99/month. One can also opt for an Amazon Prime Membership, which costs $14.99 per month, while the yearly plan costs $139.

Release timings of the seventh episode across various regions are listed in the table below:

Region Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) October 15, 2025 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) October 15, 2025 3:00 am UK (BST) October 15, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe October 15, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) October 15, 2025 3:00 pm Japan (JST) October 15, 2025 4:00 pm Australia (AEST) October 15, 2025 5:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) October 15, 2025 7:00 pm

How many episodes are there in Gen V season 2?

The second season of Gen V consists of 8 episodes. The remaining six episodes and the first season of Gen V are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Gen V season 2

Episode number Episode name Release date Episode 1 New Year, New You September 17 Episode 2 Justice Never Forgets September 17 Episode 3 H is for Human September 17 Episode 4 Bags September 24 Episode 5 The Kids Are Not All Right October 1 Episode 6 Cooking Lessons October 8 Episode 7 Hell Week October 15 Episode 8 Trojan October 22

What is Gen V season 2 all about?

The synopsis of the show reads: