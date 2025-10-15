Gen V Season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Did Marie meet the man lying in the hyperbaric chamber?

Gen V Season 2 episode 7, ‘’Hell Week,’’ has just dropped one of the mind-blowing twists of the season. The antagonist, Cipher, whom we all assumed to be the ruthless and harmful Dean, is actually just a normal man, Doug Brightbill.

Gen V Season 2 episode 7 begins with Marie and Kate heading to Cipher’s place to meet the man lying in the hyperbaric chamber, who could probably be the great scientist, Thomas Godolkin. Meanwhile, Annabeth gets a vision that her sister is in grave danger and something worse is going to happen to her.

She heads to her room only to find out that Marie has left Stan Edgar’s safe basement, with Kate too, nowhere to be found. Jordan and Ann take Edgar’s car and head to Godolkin University.

Meanwhile, before heading to Cipher’s place, Kate asks Marie to help her get back her powers, but Marie has trust issues because of some obvious reasons for what she did to her and her friends, especially Andre, in Season 1.

Kate said,

‘’I’ll never use my powers on any of you, again ever.’’

Marie said that she can’t just expect her to trust again by making some promises, and she is hesitant that if she helps bring back her powers, she will turn back to being that person as soon as she is fixed.

Marie and Kate meet Polarity at Cipher’s place in Gen V Season 2 episode 7

Polarity is ill, as in the previous episode, Cipher tortured him for bringing Marie back, but he was thrown straight out of the window when Polarity used his powers. Polarity informs them that Cipher has taken the old man with him, and Marie is now on a hunt to find him as she believes ‘’Godolkin could be a key to everything.’’

Meanwhile, Polarity gets a severe seizure attack and Marie cures him with her powers. No wonder Cipher wanted her so bad. First, she brought her sister back to life; now, she cured Polarity.

Polarity said,

‘’I was sick for so long. I almost forgot what it's like to be healthy.’’

However, Cipher learns that Marie is back through the CCTV footage, and he calls her to get back for the training. With that, she got to know that he was in the seminar room as she heard the voice of the door closing.

Everyone at Godolkin University is willing to stop Marie from facing Cipher all alone, as Ann had visions about her being dead. But she refused. She lifts her friends and tells Kate that she will help bring back her powers only if she controls their minds and asks them to never come back. But she denies and says that ‘’she has promised not to use her powers on any of them ever again.’’

Annabeth even said that she had gotten the visions and the nightmare before their parents died, but she was not able to stop them from dying.

Ann said,

‘’It's been easier for me to hate you all this time than to hate myself, but I hate myself anyway. I don’t want it to happen again.’’

Leaving behind everyone, Marie and Polarity enter the seminar building. Polarity will try to keep Cipher busy while Marie will follow the sound of the weak heartbeat and find Thomas so that they can stop Cipher.

However, their plan completely backfired, leading to the biggest revelation near the end of Gen V season 2, episode 7.

Thomas Godolkin has been controlling Cipher, aka Doug Brightbill’s mind, all this time

The man lying in the hyperbaric chamber, Thomas Godolkin, is much smarter than we ever thought. When Marie went to meet him in the basement, she cured his burned body and made him healthy all over again with her magical powers.

As soon as Godolkin woke up, Cipher’s real identity came in front of everyone. While Polarity was about to kill Cipher in the training room, he switched his personality and said he was Doug Brighbill ( a normal human being).

For all these years, after the fire accident in the lab, Thomas Godolkin has been channeling his powers by using Doug’s body, which explains why he was so desperate all this time to make ‘’god-tier’’ superheroes with Marie’s help.

Doug was “puppeted” by the real super-powered person, Thomas Godolkin. Now, he is on his way to hunt down the weak supes in the God U and even made one of the weakest supes die with his mind-controlling ability.

As the supe’s powers were definitely in the bottom 10% of ranking, he said, ‘’Let’s put a stop to this right now. We want Gods, not circus freaks.’’

So, there is no separate person named Cipher. Thomas has been controlling Doug’s body all this time and getting his work done through him. How this happened, how he survived the lab accident, and what the full story and secrets are will eventually unfold in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Marie has now brought Thomas back to create a new threat for all the students at Godolkin, which will be continued in the finale episode of Gen V Season 2.