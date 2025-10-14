What time does High Potential season 2 episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

High Potential season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on October 14, 2025, on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Every week, new puzzles await Morgan and the LAPD, and they crack each case with the help of her sharp instincts and high IQ.

In the previous episode, we even saw a new character join the LAPD office — Nick Wagner, the new captain, played by Steve Howey. Morgan even encountered him in the elevator, and their interaction seems to indicate that he is going to make Morgan’s job a bit tougher.

However, there’s still no update about Roman, and Morgan keeps looking for him while solving the murder case on one side. Episode 4, ‘’Behind the Music,’’ revolved around Raina Viera and Greta St. John, the two rival singers at the Black Jewel Club, who were managed by the same manager, Mac Epps.

Raina, who had dementia, first called 9-1-1 and informed that she had witnessed a murder where someone had been shot, but when the officers arrived, she refuted her statements and claimed that she never made such a call.

Soon after, she was found dead in her apartment, and Raina’s case led to an unsolved case of Greta St. John that happened 25 years ago. With the help of a dress, Morgan revealed the timeline of the case and even learned from the club’s manager and Lucy about Mac Epps.

Later, it was revealed that Greta was in a relationship with Epps, and they had a baby together; however, she kept the baby away from him due to his violent nature. Mac killed Greta, but Raina had a different murderer.

Turned out that Lucy was Greta’s daughter, and she accidentally pushed Raina through the stairs when she came in to learn about her mother’s death and found that she was too involved in the cover-up.

The episode closed with another case. Now, High Potential season 2 episode 5 is set to bring a new mystery for Morgan and the LAPD.

Release date of High Potential season 2 episode 5

High Potential season 2 episode 5, ‘’Content Warning,’’ is set to premiere on October 14, 2025, on ABC. The show airs on its usual time slot at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The show is available to stream the very next day on Hulu, and a subscription is required to watch the episode. Hulu’s subscription plan starts at $9.99/month, and to stream without any interruptions, its ad-free plan costs $18.99/month.

Release timings for various regions are mentioned in the table given below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) October 14, 2025 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) October 14, 2025 10 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 15, 2025 3 a.m. Central European Time (CET) October 15, 2025 4 a.m. India (IST) October 15, 2025 7:30 a.m. Phillipines October 15, 2025 10 a.m. Singapore October 15, 2025 10 a.m. South Korea October 15, 2025 11 a.m.

How many episodes are there in High Potential season 2?

High Potential Season 2 has 18 episodes. Every new episode rolls out weekly on Tuesdays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the very next day.

The first season and four episodes of High Potential season 2 are streaming on Hulu.

The logline of High Potential season 2 episode 5 reads: