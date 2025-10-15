High Potential season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Who killed Tori Nolan?

High Potential season 2, episode 5, titled 'Content Warning,' begins with two boys who were flying a drone accidentally crashing into a pond, and the camera identifies a woman’s body in the water. Her identity was to be revealed as an investigative reporter who posed as an undercover content creator, digging into Live. Laugh. Lift, a protein powder company.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Eva’s search for Roman gets an update when Arthur agrees to hand over the bag, which he picked up from a motel room in Nevada. Initially, he refused to give Morgan the bag and said that his job was just to check on them and inform Roman, and now his job is done. However, Morgan has her own ways of convincing anyone.

On the other hand, Nick Wagner, the new captain in the LAPD, is making everyone’s job a bit tougher, but is even impressed by Morgan’s detective skills and said she is ''someone you would give a puzzle to, and she won’t stop thinking about it until she solves it.''

Well, moving on to the case, the investigative reporter’s name was Tori Nolan, and she was shot dead right after a failed science experiment prank that her friends did to her in her car, leaving scars of chemical burns.

The first suspect in the case was Robert Romano (Bobby), Tori’s ex-classmate. Tori once leaked his personal information after she wrote an article about him. Assuming that he was on Morgan’s suspect list as revenge, he was found dead, too.

Turns out Bobby’s manager, Gavin Tillman, killed both Tori and Bobby for hiding his drug sales in the protein powder boxes, which Bobby was not aware of as well.

High Potential season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Tori and Bobby’s killer was the one — Gavin Tillman

When Morgan and Karadec went to the murder scene, they noticed gunshot wounds with chemical burns on her body. They then learned that she was hiding from someone and had recently made several changes to her appearance, as the face in the driver's license does not exactly match what she looks like now.

With that, they head to the ‘Content House,’ where Tori lives with other creators and influencers. At first, the housemates confess that they accidentally killed her during a prank gone wrong. However, when Morgan revealed that Tori was actually shot, they denied it and said they had nothing to do with her death.

They mixed red dye, soap, yeast, and peroxide, which exploded in her car, creating a lot of foam in the backseat. Bill Nye, the science guy, appeared as a guest star where he explained that, ‘’The higher the peroxide, the bigger the boom.’’

However, that experiment prank was not something that led to her death. Bobby’s manager shot her in the car and dumped the body in a pond to stop her from exposing his wrongdoings in the protein powder company.

Tori threatened Bobby and even visited his warehouse to inform him that she was going to take him down, but he was unsure of what she was talking about.

Bobby was poisoned by the drug that his company’s manager was secretly selling, and to save himself, he killed Bobby, assuming that the case would close as Bobby was the suspect, and now he is going to get arrested for the same, so he decided to end his life.

Between solving the case in High Potential season 2 episode 5, Morgan goes to meet Arthur to retrieve the backpack, but he never comes with it. However, Ava shows up at the coffeehouse, which makes Morgan mad. She was trying to keep Ava away from all the threats, first the Game Maker and now the new stranger, Arthur, who appeared to know about Roman out of nowhere.

Ava convinces him to get them the backpack, but a heated conversation happens between the mother-daughter duo towards the end of the episode. The very next moment, the doorbell rings and Morgans find the bag at her doorstep, but she doesn’t open it yet — keeping the mystery about Roman Sinquerra going into the next episode of High Potential season 2.