90 Day alum Madelein throws food in Luke's face after making a shocking discovery

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In a shocking turn of events, viewers saw something unexpected in the preview of the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Madelein and Luke seemingly get into a heated argument that soon takes an explosive turn.

In the preview clip, Luke makes a shocking confession of having a stripper at his bachelor party. This revelation upsets Madelein, and she ends up throwing food in his face.

What started as some catching up over food, Madeline soon recalls how Luke did not respond to her for this one weekend. Luke soon revealed that he went to David’s house, where he threw a small party and called a stripper over.

Madeline was taken aback and was surely upset about it as she said,

“What do you do with a stripper?”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Madelein confronts Luke about his bachelor party

As the preview clip shows Madeleine and Luke getting into an explosive fight, Madeleine soon asks Luke about his whereabouts at that party. Luke stated that the stripper just danced. However, Madeline was not pleased with the whole revelation as she said,

“A small, little? What is a bachelor party for you? What the f--- do you do?” “Tell me the truth, Luke, because you know I'm going to find out.” “Do you think I am f------ stupid?” Madelein declares.

She then proceeds to push the dishes off the table and starts throwing food in Luke’s face. Madeleine soon stormed off while taking one more handful of food and chucked it toward him before walking out of the restaurant to the car.

Clearly in shock, Madelein says, "Ay Dios mío,” under her breath, which translates to “Oh my God” in her native language, Spanish.

Madeleine storms off as Luke sits covered in cake

Luke was seen calling Madeleine by her name, but she did not look back. As the cake turned to chaos, Luke was seen all covered in their meal, while Madelein sank her face into her hands and had a teary moment as she sobbed all alone.

The pair had their moments of argument before as well.

The story of this couple kicked off after Luke Berry fell for his Colombian vacation fling, a 19-year-old named Madelein Perez. As romance between the two bloomed during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise back in 2024, the pair is back on their second 90 Day show.

As the two are all set to walk down the aisle after Luke popped the question in a dreamy setting, these arguments are seemingly testing their love. The pair recently got into an argument due to a discrepancy in the budget.

As tension rises between the two before they plan to walk down the aisle, the Bachelor party fiasco might add on to the pair's troubles.

Watch all the drama unfold in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.