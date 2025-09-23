"Is she really ready for this" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Johny questions Chloe’s ability to adjust to life as she moves to Aruba

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest episode featured Chloe returning to Aruba, marking the start of her transition from short visits to permanent living arrangements with Johny. As she moved into his home, Johny expressed concerns about her readiness for this change. He stated,

"Makes me think like, hey, is she really ready for this?"

Episode 3 depicted their interactions as Chloe settled in, highlighting the practical and logistical adjustments of living together. Johny and Chloe discussed personal routines, home arrangements, and household necessities while exploring how their daily lives would merge.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Johny questions her readiness for full-time life together

Arrival and initial settling in

Chloe’s arrival involved immediate interactions with Johny and their familiar communication style. She greeted him, asking if he was "excited," to which Johny responded that she had come back. Chloe replied that he thought she might not return. Chloe noted her personal needs, saying,

"I feel like my first step, I need to shower so bad. I feel just like a mess. And I'm starving. And then I'll go to bed. Don't wake me up."

Johny replied maybe, showing their exchanges as part of their adjustment to living under the same roof.

Once inside Johny’s home, Chloe noted the "remodeled" changes in the house. Johny confirmed and asked if she was ready to unpack a little bit, and Chloe said it would be a "tomorrow" task. These statements illustrated initial discussions about household tasks and comfort levels.

Household arrangements and priorities

Chloe and Johny addressed their household arrangements, focusing on the bedroom and "closet space" as a practical need. Chloe asked about the availability of "hot water," noting it as a requirement for their home.

Johny mentioned that he still needed to install it and explained that most households in Aruba do not have "hot water" because it can be expensive. Chloe offered to cover the cost of the water bill if necessary. Johny responded that the expense could be significant, potentially reaching around "a hundred dollars."

Chloe confirmed that she would pay the amount to ensure the water was available. The couple highlighted practical considerations involved in combining their routines and expectations for household management. Johny later reflected in a confessional,

"In the States, when it's winter, hey, you need hot water. Put it here in Aruba. There's never any snow, ever. No winter. The coldest it gets is like 75, maybe, if it’s raining and storming, and the winds are blowing."

Daily life and personal routines

The episode also included discussions of personal habits and preferences. Chloe explained that using a "silk" pillowcase can help reduce wrinkles, pointing out its effect on her skin.

Johny responded by noting that his use of "Botox" also contributes to maintaining a smooth appearance. In a confessional, Johny expressed his concerns about adjustments, stating,

"What scares me is that Chloe is spoiled. Chloe is spoiled. Like, she's so used to this luxury lifestyle, and I'm kind of worried that, you know, when she lives with me, she'll kind of realize, like, oh, this is much more simpler."

He added that he does not know if Chloe will be "satisfied" with living in a simpler environment, reflecting his uncertainty about her adjustment to daily life in Aruba.

