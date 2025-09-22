"Everything's on the line for me" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Luke faces stress and financial uncertainty before his wedding

Madelein and Luke from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, episode 3, Luke faces significant challenges as he prepares for his wedding to Madelein in Colombia.

With just over three weeks remaining before the ceremony, he is managing a move to Colombia while navigating financial concerns and tensions in his relationship. Luke describes the situation clearly:

"I don't know how I would get out of that. Both relationship-wise and financially. Everything's on the line for me."

The episode, which aired on September 22, 2025, featured his move coinciding with the ongoing discussions over finances and property agreements as he works to resolve these matters before the wedding.

Luke faces financial and relationship challenges ahead of the wedding in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Luke's move to Colombia

Luke is moving to Colombia before the wedding to fix problems in his relationship. He says that Madelein thinks he is coming in two days, but he has decided to leave tonight to "shock" her so they can sort out their problems.

He notes that he has been away from Madelein for months and that the distance has created difficulties. In a confessional, Luke adds,

"The distance has been really hard for Madelein, and she's given me an ultimatum where now I really need to move to Colombia."

Luke also indicates that his move is connected to financial and career decisions, explaining that he is in "debt" because his investments have not paid off and that he is quitting his job.

Financial concerns and property disputes

Financial matters are a central source of stress for Luke. He said disagreements with Madelein arose over wedding expenses and property, and that she had "blocked" him.

Luke also told his father, Jim, that he plans to buy property and build a boutique hotel.

Madelein would be an equal partner in the business, but he prefers only his name on the property "title."

He adds that leaving his job and moving to Colombia makes these financial decisions more urgent:

"The reason I want everything in my name is because if it doesn't work out, then I have something to fall back on. I'm leaving a really good job. I'm leaving my life and my family."

His father responds that Luke was giving up family, friends, and his job and advises him to stand his ground, warning that otherwise he would be "minced meat" already.

Relationship stress and ultimatums

Luke’s relationship with Madelein is under pressure due to logistical and financial disagreements.

He notes that arguments arose regarding wedding costs and property ownership, explaining that the situation was "getting real" with the wedding just over three weeks away and his move to Colombia imminent.

Additional tension comes from trust issues. Luke recounted an incident he feared would upset Madelein, describing a recent bachelor party at David’s where a stripper was present, which was the one thing Madelein did not want him to do.

Jim responds with guidance on transparency, advising Luke that he cannot hold "lies" or tell little white lies and emphasizing the importance of honesty for the relationship to survive.

Luke emphasizes the stakes involved in both his financial and relational decisions.

"The worst-case scenario for this move is that Madelein would call off the wedding, and I'd lose out on the property, my dream, and everything that I've ever worked for," he said.

