Who is Sumit Singh from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way? Age, job and more explored

Sumit and Jenny from 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Image via TLC)

Sumit Singh, the Indian-born husband of American reality star Jenny Slatten, is once again a featured cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

His story has been one of major ups and downs, entangled in cultural clash, family complications, age-gap scrutiny and the ongoing demands of participating in a high-drama reality TV franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Sumit Singh – Background & Age







Sumit Singh was born in India, and as of the most recent reporting in 2025, he is 36 years old.

According to People magazine, “Though Singh, 36, loves his parents and is grateful they finally accepted Slatten as a daughter-in-law, he says the move is difficult for him, too.”

This age corresponds with their narrative on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Jenny Slatten is 67, and their age difference is 31. Their age gap is an issue that has reoccurred throughout the show.

Career & Job

Sumit’s professional situation has been referenced multiple times on the franchise.

Early on, it was revealed he had worked in more modest jobs: one article stated, “Former call center employee Sumit used to play poker on Facebook … and found his future partner through a woman’s friend.”

At another point, in relation to 90 Day Fiancé (and its spin-offs), Sumit told his wife Jenny:



“I plan to work in the food industry … my friend had spoken to me about reopening our business.”



However, more recently in 2025, according to the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit lost his job, and they had to move in with his parents.

Thus, his employment status is currently unstable, which plays a role in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way narrative.

Personal & Family Life

Sumit is the son of Indian parents—his mother, Sadhna, and father, Anil, have featured on the show.

Their acceptance of Jenny was a major turning point. In an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the father said:



“They have already married each other. What can I, what can we do? This is their happiness. We have to accept. We are happy with the happiness of our son.”



Despite those words, his mother continued to have reservations, which have been part of the ongoing storyline in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In 2025, a People interview captured the current living situation:



“It’s only been Sumit and I together living in our own place … no one there to boss us around, tell us what to do,” Slatten said. “I’m adjusting. But I have to tell you, it’s not easy.”



Sumit responded:



“In the last seven years, I grew up as a person as well, and I learned how to be independent … But now, with coming back with the family, I’m having a hard time to adjust back in.”



Sumit kept his prior arranged marriage secret from Jenny, fearing repercussions from his family.

Jenny recalled,



“I found out Sumit was married, and I was devastated.”



After years of tension and separation, Sumit ultimately divorced his first wife with Jenny's support during the filming of Season 3.

Jenny said in an interview, “I want my independent life back,” after moving in with Sumit’s family for nine months—a storyline that continued in Season 7.​​

More details on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Sumit Singh

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way centers its plot on Sumit and Jenny living with his parents in India and the impact this has on their future and marriage.

The couple has yet to decide when and how they will leave their house, as well as how they will make a living. Sumit shared in an interview,



“I don’t have any timeline because I cannot make any timeline.”



His developing story remains a reflection of real-world stakes, which the franchise is committed to highlighting, making him an iconic figure in reality-TV couples.

Stay tuned for more updates.