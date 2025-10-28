"Basically hate each other" – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Dylan experiences drama as his mom questions Pattiya’s spending and lifestyle

Pattiya and Dylan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

During her first day of moving to Tasmania, tensions arose between Dylan’s fiancée, Pattiya, and his mother, Jo. Dylan described the relationship, saying,

"My mom and Pattiya basically hate each other."

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7, episode 8, the interactions highlighted disagreements over finances, lifestyle choices, and household planning.

Both Dylan and Pattiya addressed the involvement of their mother in their daily life while navigating personal boundaries.

The episode showed the couple managing these challenges while also attempting to maintain cordial interactions with Jo during her visit.

Family tensions surface during Jo's visit on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Family meeting highlights differences

During Jo’s visit, the discussion began with a casual exchange of gifts. Jo brought flowers, a vase, and Australian biscuits, and Pattiya expressed surprise and asked how Jo was doing.

Dylan confirmed that the flowers were her "favorite" type. Despite the polite conversation, underlying tension was present. In a confessional, Dylan stated,

"So far, everything's going great. They're both playing a game of who could be the nicest, but I don't know how long until things are just going to boil up and they're just going to explode."

Pattiya also expressed concern about Jo’s involvement in her personal matters, explaining that she felt "nervous" and upset because Jo was immediately inserting herself into aspects of their relationship without being asked.

Household arrangements and lifestyle adjustments

The episode also highlighted planning for the home setup. Pattiya discussed furniture arrangements, explaining that she was considering a cream-colored "L-shaped" section for the living area.

She noted that, since there was limited space for a dining area, she wanted to position the furniture thoughtfully to make the most of the room while keeping it functional and comfortable.

Jo advised Dylan to monitor the situation, stating,

"You might have to keep an eye on her, Dylan."

Dylan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ told Jo that he would watch Pattiya with "both eyes" very closely. Pattiya comforted her mother-in-law regarding the expenditure on the family necessities by telling her that she had made some changes and was more conscious of her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌habits.

Jo acknowledged Pattiya’s statement and affirmed her efforts, indicating that she recognized the changes Pattiya claimed to have made.

Financial concerns discussed

Jo raised questions about Pattiya’s spending habits during the visit. Dylan explained to Pattiya that his mother had commented on her previous expenditures, stating,

"Before you came, you were down on your bills. You were struggling with rent. You were fighting to pay all that. And then you went out and dropped a huge shopping spree. And now you're saying that you've changed."

Pattiya responded directly to Jo, asserting that she had learned she no longer needed all the "nice fancy things." Dylan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reiterated his stance that he would be the one to financially support her and added that if she was looking for a "champagne" kind of life while staying there, it would not work out.

Dylan, moreover, pointed out that Pattiya had been asking for a "commitment" for about 12 years. He admitted that he loved her and wanted their relationship to work, but he stressed that he was not ready to take that step yet.

Pattiya explained that she had already changed her ways and assured Dylan that she had made her changes, thus implying her readiness to proceed differently with their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌relationship.

