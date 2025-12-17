Did Curtis from House of Payne pass away? Viral Lavan Davis death claim explored

Lavan Davis (Photo: facebook/@ Official Lavan Davis)

Lavan Davis is going viral on Facebook after a page claimed the actor had reportedly passed away. The House of Payne fan page uploaded an alleged statement from the actor's supposed son, which stated that Davis supposedly passed away after a lengthy cancer battle.

Lavan Davis is alive. There are no official reports of the actor's rumored death. The actor never married and does not have a son either. Fans of the popular show believed the news as the post has over 3,000 reactions, and more than 7,000 shares.

The Facebook page is known for uploading misinformation as well. As of the time of writing, Lavan Davis has not released any statement on the viral rumor.

More details on the career of Lavan Davis

The 59-year-old actor rose to fame with the popular sitcom House of Payne, created by Tyler Perry. He played Curtis Payne, known for his jokes, loud delivery, and grumpy nature. Lavan also appeared on the sequel, The Paynes, which aired in 2018.

According to Famous Birthdays, the star began his career in 2003, when he appeared in the video Malibooty. He also acted in stage plays, What Goes Around Comes Around The Play, Madea Goes to Jail: The Play, Why Good Girls Like Bad Boyz, and Why Did I Get Married?

Lavan acted in the 2004 film Mindbenders. The following year, he briefly appeared in Chris Rock's sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris. Davis then appeared in the 2006 comedy film Puff, Puff, Pass.

The same year, he started working on Tyler Perry's sitcom. While acting in House of Payne, Lavan acted in Daddy's Little Girls and Meet the Browns, both of which were written and directed by Perry.

Alongside his acting, Lavan Davis is known for being a Gospel singer. He was an original member of the Rickey Grundy Chorale and is the lead singer on the single, Lead Me On.

Lavan was also a member of the LA Mass Choir and appeared on the Stellar Awards. In their performance, he was the lead singer of the song Be Encouraged.

According to BET's October 10, 2023, report, the actor won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy two times in a row, in 2008 and 2009. He was nominated in the same category in 2010 and 2011 as well.

According to Essence's report, Lavan Davis is also a vocal advocate for the American Cancer Society and has worked closely with the organization since 2003.

The star's mother was diagnosed with cancer in the 1980s and went through five major operations in 22 years. Her battle with the disease inspired Davis to work with ACS and help them find a cure.

"It's amazing to see my mother survive five major cancer-related operations. I felt compelled to become more involved with ACS and to help find a cure for this disease," Lavan stated.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lavan Davis.