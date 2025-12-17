Would IKEA be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates and more explored

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 26: The exterior of an Ikea furniture store is seen on February 26, 2024 in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

IKEA stores will not be open on Christmas 2025, according to a press release from the home furnishings giant. IKEA stores, locations, deliveries, warehouses and customer services will be inactive on December 25, 2025.

The first 24-hour closure was on November 27, 2025—Thanksgiving Day. IKEA is on a long list of retailers that close for some holidays. Costco, Trader Joe’s, Target, Home Depot and Aldi will also not attend to customers on the festive day.

Last-minute shoppers are advised to visit the store before or after Christmas Day to purchase furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. IKEA store hours vary by location. The Brooklyn, New York, store opens at 11:00 am and closes at 8:00 pm, seven days a week, and at 9:00 pm on Saturdays. Visit the IKEA website to find the store hours for the location nearest you.

IKEA to increase production in the United States as tariffs increase

A top supply chain executive for the Swedish furniture group, Susanne Waidzunas, revealed to Reuters in a December 5, 2025, publication that it was planning to source more of its products from factories in the United States. The company previously operated a factory in Danville, Virginia, but it ceased production in 2019.

Waidzunas told the publication:

"We are designing our supply chain network to be much more resilient, robust and responsive."

Before adding that the company’s stores in North and South America depend on imported furniture.

She added:

“The plan to produce closer to U.S. consumers predates this year's tariff hikes and is part of a global initiative,”

She added that while producing in the United States is expensive, shipping products worldwide is even more so. She also mentioned how unpredictable the market has been since the 2020 pandemic.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.