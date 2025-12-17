Survivor 50 launches massive immunity idol hunt in every U.S. state

Survivor host Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)



Survivor is marking a major milestone with a nationwide fan event tied to its upcoming 50th season. CBS has announced the “Survivor 50 Challenge,” a scavenger hunt that will place one official immunity idol in each of the 50 U.S. states.

The campaign is designed to let fans take part in a version of the game outside the show, without traveling to Fiji or competing on television.

The initiative begins on Jan. 30 and will run for several weeks leading up to the season premiere. Fans must register online to receive clues and updates specific to their state.

Each idol is hidden at a real-world location, and participants must solve clues to find it. Those who locate an idol will be asked to submit proof to enter a sweepstakes connected to the event.

The challenge is part of CBS’s broader promotion for Survivor 50, which premieres with a three-hour episode on Feb. 25. The season represents 25 years of the franchise on television.

According to CBS, the event is meant to extend the show’s core ideas, problem-solving, persistence and discovery into a real-life setting for viewers. Additional details about prizes and digital participation can be found as part of the official campaign hub.

Jeff Probst announces the nationwide challenge for Survivor 50

Host and showrunner Jeff Probst revealed the campaign in a video message released by CBS. Standing near a coastal setting, Probst explained the scope of the plan and its connection to the anniversary season.



“Next season, Survivor hits a major milestone, our 50th season,” he said.



He added that the show wanted fans to participate directly, rather than just watch.

Probst outlined the main concept of the challenge during the announcement.



“For the first time ever, we are taking Survivor across America,” he said. “We have hidden immunity idols, 50 of them, one in every state.”



He explained that fans will need to follow clues to locate the idols and submit confirmation once they have found one.

The idols used in the challenge are official replicas connected to the show. CBS confirmed that each state will have a single idol. Probst noted that the experience is designed to replicate aspects of the game that do not involve direct competition between players.



“Your job: solve the clues, find the idol for a shot at an unbelievable prize,” he said.



CBS has not yet announced the grand prize. The company confirmed that the winner reveal will take place close to the season premiere date.

How does the Survivor 50 Challenge work?

According to a CBS press release, fans must visit Survivor50Challenge.com to sign up for alerts. Registration allows participants to receive information about when clues will be released in their state, along with challenge rules, updates and related content.

Each state’s clue schedule may differ, and participation is limited to U.S. residents.

Once an idol is found, the participant must submit a photo of themselves wearing it. This step confirms the find and enters the person into a grand prize sweepstakes.

CBS also stated that one additional winner will be selected through an online component hosted on the Survivor 50 Challenge Hub, providing fans with another opportunity to participate without finding a physical idol.

In a written statement included with the announcement, Probst said,



“Survivor has always been about testing yourself, solving problems, facing the unknown, and finding out what you’re made of.”



He added that the challenge allows fans to experience those elements directly.

The nationwide search will continue until all idols are found or the campaign concludes. The effort culminates in the three-hour premiere of Survivor 50 on CBS, airing on Feb. 25.



_______________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.