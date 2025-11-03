90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Johny Fernandes' apartment leaves future-in-law shocked

Sumit and Jenny from 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In a dramatic moment on the TLC reality show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the Aruba home of 32-year-old tour-boat entertainer Johny Fernandes reportedly left his fiancée Chloe Fabiano’s mother visibly unsettled during a visit.

Johny, who works as an entertainer aboard a pirate-ship party boat in Oranjestad, Aruba, invited Chloe’s mother, Michelle to inspect his residence.

This encounter underscored stark differences in expectations and triggered a wave of concern. According to reports, Michelle’s first impression was clear,



“My first impression of Johny’s house is that it needs a lot of work.”



90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way highlights tension as Johny’s messy apartment shocks Chloe’s mom







Johny and Chloe’s story is one of the new couples featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Chloe, a 23-year-old from Massachusetts, left a six-figure position in her mother’s logistics business to relocate to Aruba to be with Johny.

Johny, for his part, admitted on the show,



“What scares me is that Chloe is spoiled. She is used to a luxury lifestyle. I don’t know if she’s going to be satisfied.”



The visit to his home came at a moment when Michelle stepped in to assess the environment her daughter was moving into.

Johny greeted them,



“Alright, guys, Michelle, welcome to my home.”



Michelle stumbled on a tiled step in the entryway and remarked,



“Just not used to all these different levels.”



During the kitchen tour, when Johny asked if she could see



“The famous stove, please?”



Michelle responded:



“Oh, it’s backwards. Ours goes to the right.”



When she discovered a glue-trap with insects on a countertop, Michelle told producers,



“It definitely gives me bachelor pad vibes, for sure.”



The home tour revealed a situation that raised serious concerns for Chloe’s family.

Michelle asked rhetorically,



“Would it be where I want my daughter to live? Absolutely not.”



Meanwhile, Johny described the pressure of the situation,



“I’m very, very nervous about it. I don’t know how, what her reaction’s going to be…”



The implications of this encounter go beyond aesthetics: they frame the core narrative of the show, wherein American participants relocate to their partner’s home country and confront cultural, financial, and domestic adjustments.

Chloe’s move to Aruba to be with Johny exemplifies the high-stakes transition at the heart of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Background & home details

Johny works aboard a pirate-ship themed excursion boat in Aruba and frequently entertains party crowds. He told producers,



“I’m ready to get married, and I love Chloe so much. But I’ve only known Chloe for a year now. I don’t want to waste time on a girl who’s in vacation mode. I need somebody who is ready for stability.”



Chloe’s relocation involved leaving behind a lucrative job, and her mother told Chloe,



“I feel like I'm getting robbed. You know, in a sense. I work so hard so that she could have opportunities, and she's leaving those opportunities behind.”



When Johny prepared for Chloe’s arrival at his home, he reportedly made adjustments,



“He tried to make his place as comfortable as possible for her by clearing out the closet and making sure she’d have a silk pillow to sleep on.”



His admission of concern about Chloe’s luxury upbringing is captured in his remark,



“What scares me is that Chloe is spoiled. She is used to a luxury lifestyle. I don’t know if she’s going to be satisfied.”



During the tour, apparent issues included mismatched appliances in the kitchen, uneven tile levels, a motorcycle parked in the walkway, and overgrown planters in the yard — all seen by one mother-in-law who expected something closer to a family-ready home.

The statement from Michelle that the place “needs a lot of work” resonates with these observations.

Family reaction and relational stakes

The visit underscores the broader relational stakes: on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, securing family approval and navigating culture shock are central to the couples’ journeys.

For Chloe and Johny, Michelle’s fear that her daughter was moving for “a pirate” rather than a stable partner added tension. Michelle said to Chloe,



“You are moving to another country for a pirate.”



Johny’s career and social lifestyle are recurring threads. His warning to Chloe’s friend Jennifer, who expressed concern, followed by Jennifer’s statement,



“In Aruba, these guys know how to get away with cheating. My husband saw these things happen all the time. The guys on the boat all have each other’s backs.”



Meanwhile, Johny conceded he had “given Chloe access to his cameras and social media accounts, so there was nothing more he could do to prove himself as trustworthy.”

The home tour served as a tangible test case for those concerns.

Michelle’s evaluation of the apartment extended to fundamental readiness for marriage and cohabitation.

Given that some areas looked incomplete or bachelor-oriented, the future mother-in-law’s hesitation carries weight.

