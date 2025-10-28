“I stand on business” – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Chloe clashes with Johny's friend Keyner during a heated argument over trust issues

Johny and Chloe from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Chloe Fabiano addressed her concerns over trust with Johny Fernandes and his friend Keyner. Chloe directly confronted the situation during a heated exchange, stating,

"No, I stand on business. You have to stand on business with people, or they walk over you."

Her comments came after observing interactions between Johny and Keyner, which she felt influenced her perception of Johny’s behavior.

Chloe emphasized the importance of setting clear boundaries while maintaining communication with Johny, underscoring her stance on trust issues within their relationship.

Chloe addresses boundaries with Johny’s friend Keyner on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Interaction between Chloe and Keyner

During the episode, Chloe and Keyner engaged in a direct conversation regarding Johny’s social interactions. Chloe said,

"My trust issues come from your actions, but you work with him and you go out with him. So what am I not gonna like? Him."

Keyner responded by asking if Chloe disliked him, to which she explained that she was not exactly a "fan" and expressed that her issue stemmed from Johny going out with him, which affected her trust.

Earlier, Chloe clarified her approach to the conversation, emphasizing that if someone had seen her fight before, this interaction was not a fight but a matter of her "conversing" and setting boundaries. Keyner noted her personality, adding,

"Since I met Chloe, she's been like that, so I know how she is already. Her personality is a lot. I always try to be nice and easy with her because I have a hard personality."

Johny’s response and mediation

Johny Fernandes responded to the concerns raised by Chloe and Keyner, emphasizing his perspective on maintaining friendships while respecting Chloe’s boundaries. At one point, he said,

"I wanna go out with my friend, okay? You can't control me like that. You can't do that kind of thing."

Chloe​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reacted to this by telling Johny that he should respect her, thus reflecting the continuous discussion of limits between them and the significance of recognizing her concerns.

Johnny tried to illuminate his side of the story by saying that he was not defending Keyner’s actions; rather, he was just explaining his point of view.

Chloe kept her point, reiterating that he was also not defending her and saying that he couldn’t "play Switzerland," which indicates that she was making the point that he couldn’t be neutral when it came to respecting her and dealing with the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌conflict.

Context of the confrontation

The argument originated when Chloe and Johny discussed an earlier event in which Chloe’s friend Kariana observed Johny during work hours.

Chloe explained that their actions were not "malicious" but intended to be helpful, referring to her and Kariana’s observation. Johny questioned the necessity of these actions, asking,

"KERRIANA, what do you think? If your boyfriend's working, would you go spy on him too?"

Keyner’s involvement began later when Johny introduced him as a form of "backup" during the discussion. Chloe​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recognized Keyner's presence and, in a secretive manner, revealed that at first she was fine with Johny and Keyner being friends, but after hearing about one of Johny's past cheating, she started seeing Keyner "differently". She pointed out that Keyner made it possible for Johny's conduct to be that way, which led to her having trust issues and had an impact on the way she talked with them when she faced ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

