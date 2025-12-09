90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pair Johny and Chloe consult with an immigration lawyer

Chloe Fabiano and Jonathan "Johny" Fernandes (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Chloe and Johny decided to visit an immigration lawyer so that Chloe can work as soon as possible. After the consultation from the lawyer, the couple were compelled to have a few difficult discussions about marriage and plans.

As the lawyer gave the couple two options, getting married looks like the easier option for the couple. Chloe discussed the idea of getting married, as she said in the confessional clip,

“There’s nothing else to give up to prove to him how much I do love him. We definitely have our issues. But this feels right.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Chloe makes a few surprising discoveries about immigration policy

As the immigration lawyer named Anthony, explained the entire process to Johny and Chloe, he said,

“Maybe it will take some time. But it can happen. It all depends on whether it's a partnership agreement or a marriage. If you marry, he can bring you automatically. It can go very fast. The partnership agreement, maybe $600-700. The process will take approximately five months. Maybe in the process of five months, you need to stay in the States to wait for you to come to Aruba. The whole process is I think 8-7 months. That's a long time."

Chloe was surprised by the prolonged wait that would be a part of the partnership agreement, as she quickly said,

“Oh, there's the bad news. That was too good to be true. I am shocked, this partnership paper is not easy.”

Chloe opens up about the possibility of marrying Johny

As the immigration lawyer provided all the information to Chloe and Johny, Chloe said in the confessional clip,

“He broke my trust once. My anxiety is through the roof every day. I am just nervous that he might break my trust again. So Jonathan and I would definitely not survive long distance. Not at all. Not in the slightest. The plan was always to get married, maybe we should just go for it.”

As Johny and Chloe sat down and talked about what the lawyer said, Johny said to Chloe,

“You like to go to dinners, have drinks I cannot support that aspect. Everything else, I can help you with. But you have to be patient. What if I marry you in two weeks? I am already at an age where I am ready to get married. It's not gonna be easy and I am afraid when it gets too hard, you might leave. I have been through that situation before. I am not tryna compare you with anybody. That person left me for something easier."

Chloe seemingly expressed her thoughts on the whole matter while admitting that she is not pleased with Johny having second thoughts about her intentions. She said:

"I still wanna have martini nights, but i wanna come home to you. I think it's frustating that he keeps telling me that I am not ready to get married. I feel like I am ready to get married. Don't have this second doubt of me. At the end of the day, its something to think about."

Stay tuned for more updates.