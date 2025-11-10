IT: Welcome To Derry season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Taylour Paige in IT: Welcome To Derry Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@it_official)

Horror fans can't stop talking about IT: Welcome to Derry season 1. This HBO prequel dives into Stephen King's scary world set in 1962 Derry Maine 27 years before the Losers' Club fights Pennywise. Bill Skarsgård is back as the creepy clown who feeds on fear.

The show comes from Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti who directed the IT movies. Jason Fuchs helps develop it. Andy directs several episodes.

The cast shines with Jovan Adepo as Leroy Hanlon. Taylour Paige as Charlotte Hanlon. Chris Chalk as Dick Hallorann. James Remar as General Shaw and young stars like Clara Stack as Lilly Bainbridge.

Matilda Lawler as Marge, Blake Cameron James as Will Hanlon and Arian S. Cartaya as Rich.

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 airs on HBO and streams on Max. Episode 4 hits screens Sunday on November 16, 2025 at 9:00 ET/ 6:00 pm PT. In the UK catch it live on Sky Max or Monday repeat at 9pm.

No more early drops after Halloween. The season has eight episodes, ending December 14.

The full release schedule for rest of the episodes-

Episode 5- November 23

Episode 6- November 30

Episode 7- December 7

Episode 8- December 14

IT: Welcome To Derry season 1: What we know so far

Episode 1 kicks off hard as kids sneak into a movie theater for a late night show. Pennywise attacks in scary forms like a two-headed flying baby. He kills most but Lilly and Ronnie survive.

The town blames Ronnie's dad Hank a Black theater owner. Police arrest him fast.

Episode 2 builds the dread. Lilly gets pressured by cops and betrays Ronnie's alibi sending Hank to jail. The girls fight. Pennywise haunts them with dead relatives.

Adults ignore the weirdness. We see the air base where General Shaw digs for It artifacts. Dick Hallorann the psychic cook arrives. Derry feels cursed and everyone looks away from evil.

Episode 3 goes deeper. Flashback to 1908 shows young Francis, now General Shaw, meet a Native girl, Rose.

They play until It attacks in the woods as a one-eyed monster. Rose hurts It with a slingshot. Shaw forgets until back in Derry.

Now Shaw uses the slingshot and Dick's powers to find It. Dick sees Its lair full of dead kids' stuff during a helicopter ride. Leroy saves him. Kids try a fake ritual in the graveyard to photo Pennywise. It works too well.

Ghosts chase them but they escape with clown pictures. Shaw lies to Rose about military plans. Tensions rise everywhere.

What to expect in episode 4 of IT: Welcome To Derry season 1

Those graveyard photos change everything. The kids have proof a clown demon kills not Hank. Will adults believe them or lock Lilly up again? Pennywise knows the military hunts him after Dick's vision. Expect It to fight back hard, maybe even target the base or kids.

General Shaw pushes his weapon plan. Rose might rally her people against the digs. Leroy and Dick's friendship grows but trust issues linger after mind reads.

More backstory on Derry's dark past could drop, like the Black Spot fire.

The show builds King's world smart. Muschietti hints season 2 jumps to 1935 for older events. Episode 4 should ramp up scares with that photo reveal and IT on the attack.

Stream IT: Welcome to Derry on HBO Max or watch live on HBO Sundays at 9pm ET. UK viewers use Sky Max or Now. Don't miss episode 4 this November 16.

Stay tuned for more such updates!