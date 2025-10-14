90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Madelein loses her cool when Luke revealed what happened at his Bachelor Party

Madelein and Luke from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Madelein confronted Luke after he revealed what happened during his bachelor party.

The discussion began calmly but quickly escalated when Luke admitted that “a stripper came over,” leading to a tense exchange.

As Luke tried to explain that “the stripper did the stripper stuff,” Madelein pressed him for more details and questioned his honesty.

The conversation ended abruptly when Madelein threw food in Luke’s face and walked out of the restaurant, leaving him sitting in silence.

Madelein walks out after Luke’s Bachelor Party confession on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Luke opens up about his Bachelor Party

Luke and Madelein, after meeting on his trip to Colombia, have been a couple for two years and are now getting ready for their wedding.

On October 13, 2025, in season 7, episode 6, the church members were having their meal when Luke decided to share his bachelor experience with them.

When Luke spoke about the time he informed Madelein that he would be visiting David’s place, she quickly associated it with the weekend he "did not reply" to her texts and added that it had already given rise to an argument between them.

After a brief silence, she looked at him and told him to "get to the point," signaling that she expected a direct explanation for what had really happened that weekend.

Luke hesitated before admitting,

“Basically, like, they threw like a small little bachelor party.”

Madelein questioned Luke’s description, asking what he meant by calling it "a small, little" bachelor party and demanding to know what typically happens at such an event.

Trying to understand what he meant, she pressed him for details. Then, Luke dropped the bomb that "a stripper came over," which not only changed the conversation's tone instantaneously but also signaled the start of a couple's angry interaction.

Madelein demands answers

After Luke’s confession, Madelein continued pressing him for clarity, asking what he meant when he said a stripper came over.

When Luke questioned what she meant, she repeated,

“What do you do with a stripper? Tell me the truth, Luke, because you know I'm going to find out.”

Madelein’s anger grew until she questioned Luke about whether he was really thinking that she had not noticed what was going on.

The confrontation was escalating so quickly that she found herself standing and knocking the dishes down at the table.

In her rage, she threw food at Luke, who did not move from his place, and the scene continued.

Still amidst the turmoil, Madelein took another handful of food and threw it again before leaving the restaurant, leaving Luke sitting silently at the table full of their mess.

Madelein then sat down all alone by the car and masked her face with her hands, clearly emotional. Luke tried to reach her by calling, but she did not hear him.

Under her breath, she uttered “Ay dios mío”, which is a Spanish phrase meaning “Oh my God”, here used to express disbelief with the situation.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple's argument concluded with both individuals processing the confrontation separately.

Their argument underscored how Luke’s bachelor party confession intensified existing conflicts, leaving uncertainty about whether the pair can reconcile before their wedding day.

Stay tuned for more updates.