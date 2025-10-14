Who is Edmond Harvey from Love Is Blind season 9? Age, job, and more explored

Edmond Harvey from Loves is Blind Season 9 (Image Via Netflix)

Edmond Harvey is one of the most talked‑about cast members on Love Is Blind Season 9. At 29 years old, he enters the experiment hoping to find a partner who can accept his energy and quirks. According to Netflix's Tudum, he works professionally as a realtor in Colorado, having relocated from his native West Virginia after completing graduate school.

His time on Love Is Blind quickly drew attention both for his vivid personality and emotional moments in the pods and beyond.

Love Is Blind Season 9: Edmond’s background and persona







In the cast announcement and pre‑release materials for Love Is Blind, Edmond is described as “energetic” and someone who “knows he can be … a lot.” Among his signature traits, rollerblading is a holding point for him; “the one thing he would never give up for a girl” is skating (along with gummy bears).

According to his Love Is Blind bio, he said: “When I go out with friends and it’s poppin’, I’m just in the moment … but I could see how that could get on my partner’s nerves.”



Edmond earned a master’s degree before moving to Colorado.

Though his academic background is sometimes noted to be in criminal justice and corrections, his current full-time role is in real estate. He operates his own realty agency, Edmond L. Harvey, REALTOR.

Edmond spent a lot of his childhood in the foster care system in West Virginia, frequently being separated from his brothers and placed in different foster homes.

On Love Is Blind, he said that he now communicates with his birth parents regularly. "I love them so much," he said.

Relationship with Kalybriah Haskin

At the pods, Edmond met 29-year-old travel social worker Kalybriah Haskin, and, after reciprocating her feelings, got engaged to her in season 9 of Love Is Blind.



Their connection developed because of their mutual vulnerability: the fact that Edmond shared his experiences growing up in foster care appealed to Kalybriah, whose family background is complicated.

The engagement was notably emotional. After Kalybriah read Edmond a poem expressing gratitude for being the first man to choose her for who she is, Edmond proposed through tears, saying, “You’ve got me falling for you”.

The pair’s relationship, however, became one of the most discussed dynamics of Love Is Blind Season 9, due to the intense emotional moments they experienced during their trip to Baja, Mexico.

Tensions arose when Edmond expressed frustration over waiting until marriage for intimacy, despite Kalybriah having set that boundary earlier.

In episode 6, Edmond struggled with learning that other couples had been intimate, resulting in an argument that ended with him saying he was “too nice,” prompting emotional backlash from viewers. Kalybriah later told Entertainment Weekly that his reaction was “hurtful,” emphasizing that this was a topic they had previously discussed before accepting his proposal.

Public reaction and online discussion

Reddit threads and social media discussions have positioned Edmond as one of the most divisive figures of Love Is Blind Season 9. While many viewers commend his authenticity and transparency about his emotions and background, others have criticized his handling of the argument about intimacy.

BuzzFeed reports that fan reactions included calling his actions “a red flag,” while others expressed empathy based on his life experiences.​

Edmond’s storyline, particularly with Kalybriah, epitomizes how the show’s experiment forces contestants to confront unresolved pasts and deeply held beliefs amid extreme emotional exposure.​

Age, zodiac and social media

Edmond Harvey is 29 years old and belongs to the Libra zodiac. His presence on Instagram reflects more about his colorful personality.



Although his follower base has increased since he joined Love Is Blind, Edmond is quite a secretive person, as he occasionally posts photos of his activities related to the real estate business and social work. His captions are very grateful and optimistic, as he repeats his 'love with intent' strategy that he used throughout the season.

Current Status

By mid-October 2025, it remains unclear whether Edmond and Kalybriah are together. Both are still following each other on social media, but have not publicly confirmed their relationship before the Love Is Blind Season 9 finale, which is scheduled to be published on October 15.

The trailers of the other episodes provide insights in the form of touching and tense moments, which suggest that their story is not yet complete. The experience of Edmond Harvey in season 9 of the show Love Is Blind has nonetheless made him one of the most memorable personalities, regardless of the outcome.

