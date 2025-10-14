Sister Wives alum Meri Brown's painting did not go as planned, and things took an unexpected turn

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

The newest episode of Sister Wives took an unexpected turn as Meri Brown had some girlfriends over for wine. However, a simple painting activity soon took an NSFW turn with the ladies' art night. As the ladies started settling in at their easels, it was later revealed that the theme of the night's crafts was something NSFW, much to Meri's surprise as Amber soon suggested to the group that all of them should paint eggplants.

The activity also led to some surprising revelations among Meri's former sister wives, Christine, Janelle and Robyn Brown, while they were sharing a laugh and discussing their knowledge of emojis and innuendos.

Meri's friends, including Amber, Jenn, Hilaree and Andrea, also arrived at her house. As the ladies started to paint, Meri admitted,

"I don't know how this happened, and I'm feeling kind of embarrassed.”

Sister Wives alums have a fun night of painting

While the ladies were seemingly having fun with their painting and discussions of speed dating, the conversation soon took an unexpected turn as Meri and her former sister wives all talked about their knowledge of emojis and innuendos.

In a confessional video clip, Meri said,

"I am very well aware of what the eggplant emoji on social media is used for," "I mean, they use the peach for, you know, a female's butt. I think that's what it's for."

It was Christine Brown's turn, and she explained how the emojis used are sexually explicit while saying that she is well aware of what these emojis stand for.

Janelle also weighed in, saying that her children have asked her not to use these emojis. Meri later narrated a story involving Amber, saying,

"Before everybody got there, Amber had shown me this video on social media about a woman in a grocery store, you know, just kind of comparing vegetables to male anatomy."

Sister Wives' Meri Brown makes a little revelation about her dating life

During the wine night, Meri's friends asked about her love life, as she admitted that she is dating a little bit here and there, while further revealing that she recently had a 10-minute date while calling it fun, and that is how she met Ron.

Meri called the whole experience fun while also admitting that Ron is really nice and easy to talk to.

Later in the confessional video clip, Meri was honest about her feelings about Ron, admitting that she is interested in seeing him again to connect well. Meri says,

"I would totally go on a date with him," she said. "I hope that he'll call or text or reach out somehow, and then, I don't know, we'll just see if anything happens from there."

Meri's friends asked her what she is looking for in a man, to which Meri said she is looking for someone who is kind and is willing to cheer her on in everythinh she does.

Watch the story unfold in Sister Wives, airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.