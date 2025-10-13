"It was kinda rough”: Sister Wives' Mykelti and husband Tony move into their new home

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

The newest episode of Sister Wives saw Mykelti and Tony finally moving into their new home. The house has been appreciated by other family members as well, with one calling it a spacious home where children can play. Not to forget, there is a forest in the backyard, which, as Christine described, felt like a “family home”.

Christine Brown also seemingly loved the place while stating that their previous home was not as good as this one, while calling the new home a “nice cozy family home”.

The pair talked about their new big move to the house while revealing that they will be unpacking and settling down, after which they will soon go back to their usual routine, while Tony will be back to work.

Mykelti also expressed her thoughts while saying that she is actually excited to figure it all out here.

However, the whole arrangement looked strenuous enough as the pair admitted that

“It was pretty rough.”

Sister Wives' Mykelti and Tony drive through a dangerous tornado

Sister Wives' alum Sister Wives' Mykelti and Husband Tony seemingly had a difficult time as the pair had to drive through a tornado.

The pair faced a huge roadblock on their route that brought them straight towards an oncoming tornado.

As the couple initially planned to drive through the storm, the plan was scrapped when hail started pouring down and seemingly damaged their car.

As the hail then continues to hit their car, Mykelti soon discovers a crack in the windshield. In a confessional clip, Christine and David opened up about how they were feeling anxious while saying:

"We had the radio on and all of a sudden they had an alert going,” David says. “Alerts saying there would be strong hail storms coming. You know, seek shelter.”

Christine then recalls how she received a troubling phone call from Mykelti and Tony while they were on the road.

“The phone rings, I answer it, and Mykelti’s like, ‘We’re in a tornado. We’re in a tornado,’”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opens up about Mykelti’s move

Sister Wives alum Christine Brown recently revealed that Mykelti's strained relationship with her father might be a reason for her big move.

She further hinted at how Mykelti has been with feelings of "frustration and anger, and resentment" due to her problematic equation with her dad.

In a confessional video, Christine says,

"I know part of the reason they're leaving is, [Mykelti] is just exhausted from trying so hard to get everybody back together again,” Mykelti tried so hard to get the whole family back together again. She really wanted to."

Mykelti had earlier admitted that this is probably something that is one of the hardest things that this family is going to have to go through.

However, Christine later explains how she feels like Mykelti's real motive behind her big move was because she wanted to get away from all the ongoing family turmoil that comes from her father, Kody Brown.

Watch all the episodes of Sister Wives airing on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.