Who is Mainly Mannie? GoFundMe raises more than $11,000 for TikTok star in wake of HIV diagnosis

Mainly Mannie revealed the HIV diagnosis in a TikTok video (Image via Getty)

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Mainly Mannie after the TikTok personality confirmed his HIV diagnosis through a lengthy video shared on the platform on October 11, 2025.

The fundraiser was started by Jasmine McMillan, and many people are making donations.

Apart from sharing his struggle with his ongoing condition, Mannie opened up about the reasons for collecting funds, saying that the cost of the medicines is up to “4000 a month.”

Furthermore, Mainly Mannie revealed another initiative he has taken and is using the money collected through the GoFundMe for the same.



“I do plan on giving some money to charities that support HIV and people that can’t afford. I have a platform with so many great supporters so I know I can’t die out here. I have great support and I’ll survive. I do this go fund me to help others because it’s the right thing to do!”, the description said.



The page aims to collect funds worth $18,000. As of this writing, donations of more than $12,000 have been made.

Mannie’s comedy skits on social media have made him a popular face, with the most famous one titled Your Bills Has Been Affected Young Man!, as it has received millions of views.

Notably, the online personality’s career started around five years ago.

Mainly Mannie has been sharing updates on his treatment







As mentioned, the United States native revealed through TikTok that he has HIV.

While netizens have continued sending donations to the GoFundMe, Mannie posted a video through Instagram on Sunday, October 12, where he was spotted getting help to walk with support.

In the caption, Mainly Mannie thanked everyone for the contribution. He even said that his insurance and a portion of his earnings are spent on the kind of things that are being seen in the video.

The original clip in which he announced the diagnosis featured him in a hospital bed. Mannie said that he was feeling blessed and lucky, adding that he discovered the HIV diagnosis in the summer of this year.

Mainly claimed that he had to go through with a few other things at the same time, such as accidents, as per the New York Post.



“Listen, I am not the victim here. Yes, my ex gave me this and I didn’t know, he hid a lot of things, but I’m not a victim because I had signs. I was so deep in love. But God is good. I know now”, Mannie continued.



The video, which was also shared on Instagram, featured Mainly saying that he will be registering for “foundations” and that he is feeling better now. Mannie even opened up on his current situation, as he said:



“I feel like me. I feel like the Boss and CEO!”



Mainly Mannie even posted a screenshot of the latest fundraiser on the same platform. The users sent their best wishes for his recovery in the comments section.