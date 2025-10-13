Matlock season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock in Matlock Season 2 via @matlockcbs

Kathy Bates shines as Madeline "Matty" Matlock in CBS’s gripping reboot of the 1980s Andy Griffith series, trading folksy charm for a razor-sharp legal thriller. Launched in 2024 with fifteen million viewers, Matlock follows Matty, a cunning 70-year-old lawyer posing as a widowed retiree to infiltrate New York’s elite Jacobson Moore firm.

Her mission is to uncover a corporate cover-up tied to the opioid crisis that killed her daughter. Created by Jennie Snyder Urman, the show blends courtroom drama with personal stakes driven by Bates’ Oscar-worthy grit. Season 2, which premiered on Sunday, October 12, 2025, escalates the tension with new betrayals, a paternity mystery, and fresh faces, including Justina Machado as Eva, a formidable lawyer.

Bates also directs an episode, bringing her fierce vision to the screen. With co-stars Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, Sam Anderson and Aaron D. Harris, the new season promises moral dilemmas and emotional depth, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT after a Sunday premiere.

Season 1 revealed Matty’s secret that she’s not a broke retiree but a brilliant lawyer seeking justice for her daughter’s opioid overdose death. Joining Jacobson Moore, she worked under Olympia, a justice-driven senior attorney, alongside juniors Sarah (played by Leah Lewis) and Billy. Matty’s husband, Edwin and grandson, Alfie, aided her covert search for buried Wellbrexa documents.

The finale unmasked Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian, as the culprit who hid evidence to protect the firm’s opioid ties, fracturing their bond. A stranger, Rob (Niko Nicotera), then appeared, claiming to be Alfie’s father, setting up Season 2’s personal and professional chaos.

Matlock season 2 episode release schedule:

New episodes of Season 2 will air every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Below is the schedule:

Season Episode No. Title Air date Official synopsis Season 2 1 "The Before Times" October 12, 2025 “Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie’s father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian’s involvement in the Wellbrexa case.” Season 2 2 "Another Matlock" October 16, 2025 “While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father.” Season 2 3 "Tomorrow is Still Tomorrow" October 23, 2025 TBA Season 2 4 "Piece of My Heart" October 30, 2025 TBA Season 2 5 "Mousetrap" November 6, 2025 TBA Season 2 6 TBA November 13, 2025 TBA Season 2 7 TBA November 20, 2025 TBA Season 2 8 TBA November 27, 2025 TBA Season 2 9 TBA December 4, 2025 TBA Season 2 10 TBA December 11, 2025 TBA

What to expect in Matlock season 2:

Season 2 dives into the fallout of Julian’s betrayal, with Matty’s undercover mission now riskier. Olympia grapples with shielding her ex or exposing him, straining her tie with Matty. The paternity claim over Alfie disrupts Matty’s home with Edwin and Alfie, blending humour (Edwin’s coded pies) with grief.

Newcomer Eva, Senior’s (Beau Bridges) ex-wife from the Miami office, shakes up firm dynamics. Sarah and Billy face ageism, while Julian seeks redemption, per Urman’s PaleyFest 2025 remarks. Bates directs Episode 9, a mid-season pivot. Expect fresh new episodes of legal cases, arson, espionage and wrongful death, woven together with the Wellbrexa scandal, culminating in a two-part finale in April 2026.

Where to watch Matlock season 2:

You can watch Matlock Season 2 on CBS or via Hulu + Live TV. Stream the next day on Paramount+ (Essential) or live (Premium). Season 1 and the original Matlock series are available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, which is a free, ad-supported service.

